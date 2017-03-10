ESB Net Profit Slumps By Half

10 Mar 2017 | 12.45 pm

The ESB Group will be paying the state a dividend of €116m after booking a net profit of €186m for 2016, according to the annual report.

Group turnover eased marginally to €3.2 billion and operating profit was €597m, down €38m on 2015. Excluding exceptional items in the 2015 accounts, pre-tax profit declined to €194m from €411m, and net profit was €186m compared with €393m the year before.

The company stated: “Net profit declined primarily due to non-cash fair value movements on Northern Ireland inflation linked interest rate swaps, reflecting the current low interest rate environment.”

According to the annual report, total employee costs excluding social insurance through 2016 amounted to €444 million. The group’s headcount averaged 5,134 people, resulting in average pay, benefits and pension remuneration of €86,400 per person employed.

The group’s staff pension liability at year-end was €1,464 million, with a current projected deficit of €171 million. The company’s auditors expect that the life expectancy of current pension at aged 60 is 29.8 year for women and 27.3 years for men. ESB actuaries expect that female staff currently aged 40 will live to the age of 91.8 years, on average.

Chief executive Pat O’Doherty commented: “2016 was characterised by strong operational performance across all areas of the business. The successful operation of the new Carrington Plant near Manchester in 2016 along with excellent plant availability at 93% resulted in strong performance from the Generation and Wholesale Markets business, notwithstanding its challenging operating environment. The networks businesses continued to successfully deliver significant capital and maintenance programmes in accordance with their regulatory contracts, and Electric Ireland, ESB’s retail arm, delivered solid financial performance.”

Electric Ireland, ESB’s supply business, reduced electricity standard unit prices for residential customers by 6% from 1 June 2016 and gas unit prices were reduced by 5% from 1 October 2016. The annual report discloses that ESB’s fuel costs declined by 9% through 2016.

