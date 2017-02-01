Equity Finance Turns Off SMEs

01 Feb 2017 | 05.22 pm

Over 70% of Irish companies have no interest in availing of equity finance, according to research carried out for AIB, while 62% are just not familiar with this source of finance.

Equity Finance: The Irish Equity Challenge was prepared by Ipsos MRBI and found that most Irish SMEs rely on traditional forms of finance to grow their business, despite a large increase in the availability of alternative sources of capital for SMEs at all stages of their development.

Sevem out of ten of the SME survey respondents said they were partly financed by the reinvestment of profits from the business, while 56% also relied on traditional bank debt in the form of a business loan or overdraft. Only about 6% use sources of equity finance, whether institutional or from individuals.

Of those that had no wish to use equity finance, 77% cited the possible loss of control of their business as a deterrent, while 69% said they preferred debt finance. Six out of ten (61%) believed they would have to sell some or all of the business in order to pay back the equity investor, while 60% believed that maintaining ownership was more important than achieving growth.

• Download AIB’s Equity Finance Report

Enterprise Ireland’s growth capital manager Donnchadh Cullinan commented: “It is a concern that so many companies surveyed are not interested in using equity finance, especially in the context of Brexit and the longer-term economic strategy which requires we grow more indigenous companies of the scale needed to reach new export markets.

“While the UK is, and will remain, our biggest export market for some time to come, a key priority for Enterprise Ireland is increasing the reach of client company exports into new markets, with two-thirds of exports going beyond the UK. For many, this will require additional finance for investment in projects that may take some time to deliver a return.

“Equity finance is an excellent option in this context. In the past, companies got used to funding their balance sheet with 100% debt, often secured against a property. Over-reliance on debt is not a good thing and companies should explore other forms of capital, including equity.”

AIB’s head of equity investment Ray Fitzpatrick said: “Equity is not for everybody and not all companies will be either suitable or will want or need external equity finance, although it does help maximise the range of other finance options that companies can bring on board and offers a degree of comfort to lenders when they see a company has raised private equity.

“Generally, new equity investors are not seeking to run the business, rather they are backing the owner and management team and will work with them to grow the business and generate return for all shareholders, with the aim of exiting the arrangement after four to six years.’’

Despite the overwhelming reluctance, there has been strong growth in equity finance raised by Irish SMEs, as shown in the Irish Venture Capital Association Pulse Surveys, with €734m raised in the first nine months of 2016.