Equinix Launches New Cloud Service For Business

07 Apr 2017 | 09.39 am

Equinix, the US data centre operator that has been growing its presence in Ireland, has launched a new cloud service for clients here. Equinix Cloud Exchange will give customers direct access to global cloud service providers such as Microsoft Azure and Office 265.

The service is aimed at businesses that need access to multiple cloud service providers (CSPs). Equinix Cloud Exchange allows enterprises to mix and match each digital requirement with the CSP that best caters to it.

Equinix acquired UK rival Telecity last year in a £2.6bn deal that brought the firm into the Irish market, secured it three Dublin-based data centres that Telecity had been operating. Since then, Equinix has ploughed nearly €19m into expanding and improving its Irish data centre sites.

Equinix Cloud Exchange platform provides direct, private connections to CSPs that include Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, IBM SoftLayer, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute and Office 365, Oracle Cloud and Salesforce.

Bypassing the public internet, Equinix said that its new solution offers faster private cloud connectivity and boosts security around cloud adoption.

Maurice Mortell (pictured), managing director for Ireland and emerging markets, Equinix, said: “Most of the bigger businesses in Ireland are now either adopting cloud, or seriously contemplating it. This is a natural next step for those businesses in their digital transformation.

“Equinix Cloud Exchange provides the flexibility, access, security and speed to market that businesses in Ireland need to achieve a stronger competitive advantage.”