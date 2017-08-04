Entries Invited For Pakman Awards 2017

04 Aug 2017 | 02.33 pm

Nominations are being invited for the third annual Pakman Awards which celebrate excellence in waste management and recycling. The awards function takes place on October 26 in the Intercontinental Hotel, Dublin 4.

Any business, organisation or community group is eligible to enter. Previous winners of Pakman Awards include UCC, Aldi, AIB, RTE, The Sandymount Hotel, Lidl, Recreate Ireland and Rehab Glassco.

A new award category ‘Innovation in Waste Management’ will be judged by a panel led by businesswoman and Dragon’s Den participant, Chanelle McCoy. “I’ll be looking to award those who have demonstrated going the extra mile when it comes to protecting the environment through positive waste management and recycling practices,” she said.

Repak CEO Seamus Clancy commented: “The growth and increased success of these awards year on year is a testament to how far we’ve come as a nation in our strong recycling practices and our aim is to continue to spread awareness and secure positive results in this sector.”

The 2017 Pakman Awards are organised by Repak and sponsors include WEEE Ireland, AMCS Resource Technology and law firm Arthur Cox.

Nominations for the awards can be submitted on the Pakman website. The entry deadline is midnight on August 31.

Photo: Chanelle McCoy and Seamus Clancy.