Entrepreneurs Struggling With Taxes And Skills Shortages

03 Apr 2017 | 09.47 am

Ireland is a hard station for entrepreneurs, who find the country’s personal tax regime, labour and insurance costs, and dearth of skilled workers to be crippling fetters on business endeavours.

The insights were gleaned from a survey by EY of 160 former finalists in its Entrepreneur of the Year programme.

According to the research, 72% of entrepreneurs surveyed cited Ireland’s personal tax burden as the biggest inhibiting factor on the attractiveness of establishing and growing a business here – not good news for the prospects of landing companies fleeing Brexit.

Almost two-thirds of entrepreneurs stated that the cost of labour (62%) and the cost of insurance (61%) in Ireland were inhibiting factors. This was closely followed by the availability of skilled labour (59%) and changes to the tax regime to encourage entrepreneurial activity (55%).

Looking at the enablers to entrepreneurship, over half (59%) of those surveyed stated that economic development agencies such as the IDA, Enterprise Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland helped them to do business, along with access to European markets (57%).

Entrepreneurs also told EY that Ireland’s education system (54%) and corporate tax rate (54%) were significant enablers.

Over three quarters (77%) of survey respondents said that they have increased their headcount in the last 12 months, with the same proportion stating that they plan to grow their workforce in the next year. However, 57% of entrepreneurs said that recruiting experienced hires had been a challenge in the past year, with 43% saying they have struggled to compete for talent against large multinationals.

Looking at the profile of Ireland’s leading entrepreneurs, the research found that 78% of respondents were headquartered in the Republic of Ireland, 16% in Northern Ireland and the remaining 6% outside the island of Ireland.

Reflecting the changing face of entrepreneurship as a result of market and consumer demands, the largest proportion of those surveyed (20%) were in the technology sector, followed by food and drink (9%); health (8%) and life sciences (6%).

In terms of their life cycle, more than half (56%) said that they were in the growth stage, one in four (25%) said they had reached maturity and 8% said they were in the start-up stage. The remaining 12% said that they were planning an exit or had already exited.

Other notable findings from the research include:

• Almost four in 10 (38%) said they had started a new business (or a new business unit) in the past 12 months. Close to the same proportion (39%) said that they were planning to start a new business (or new business unit) in the next year.

• Almost a third (29%) said they had raised external finance, and one in five (21%) said they had bought a business in the past year.

Commenting on the research findings, Kevin McLoughlin, partner lead, EY Entrepreneur of the Year Ireland, said: “Ireland needs to encourage and incentivise entrepreneurial activity for those considering a move away from the 9 to 5, and to support those who have already made the jump.

“At the moment, entrepreneurs suffer a higher tax burden than those in employment, so this is in area that needs to be tackled head on by government. In doing so, Ireland’s economy will reap the rewards through increasing the amount of capital available for investment, helping to reduce upward pressure on wages, and encouraging the creation of wealth through growing businesses in Ireland and increasing employment.”

Angel Delight

Would-be entrepreneurs might find that it’s worth persevering through the hardship to land some angel investment. According to the Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN) this week, some €85m is expected to be invested in more than 260 startups between now and 2021.

Last year was a record-breaking year for business angel investment in Ireland, with nearly €14m invested in 50 early-phase businesses. Those investments leveraged a further €20.5 million from other public and private funds.

John Phelan, national director of HBAN, said: “In an international environment where low-risk investment receives miniscule or even negative returns, there is an increasing interest in balancing investment portfolios with higher risk seed investments.

“What we have seen recently is that the number of businesses receiving investment isn’t changing dramatically, but the amount of capital that angels are injecting into those businesses is increasing considerably.”