Enterprise Roadshow For Enterprising Women

20 Mar 2017 | 11.51 am

The second national female-focused Steps to Success roadshow will start from April 5 next, kicking off in Wicklow before circling the country over the following three months. Aimed at existing and potential female entrepreneurs, it is a joint initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, Network Ireland and Enterprise Ireland.

The roadshow will visit Wicklow on April 5, Kilkenny on April 6, Portlaoise (April 25), Castlebar (April 26), then Sligo on May 11, Bunratty (June 14) and Cavan (June 28).

Building on the ‘Fuelling Ambition’ initiative introduced last year, this year’s roadshow will feature an Elevator Pitch competition with a prize package worth €4,000 at each location. The package includes:

Ten sessions with Enterprise Ireland mentors and attendance at Enterprise Ireland’s ‘Excel at Export Selling’ training programme

Annual membership of Network Ireland

Leadership training programme with the Entrepreneurs Academy, a national entrepreneur development organisation that has trained and supported 30,000 startups and small businesses.

It will showcase the successes achieved by thriving Irish business women and entrepreneurs who run either Enterprise Ireland or LEO client companies. Participants will hear from relevant keynote speakers and successful female entrepreneurs who will share experiences and insights on the road to business success.

Representatives from Enterprise Ireland, the LEOs and Network Ireland will be on hand to discuss the range of supports available to female entrepreneurs and those thinking of starting their own businesses.

Jobs minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor said: “The objective of these roadshows is to encourage and develop female entrepreneurship regionally. These roadshows will provide insights into the ‘steps to success’ taken by successful business women and entrepreneurs right across the country.”

The roadshows are free to existing and potential entrepreneurs and business women and can be booked via the Enterprise Ireland website.

Photo (l-r): Rebecca Harrison of Network Ireland, minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD, Elizabeth Fingleton of Obeo, Leigh Williams of Wicklow Brewery and EI boss Julie Sinnamon. (Pic: Iain White / Fennell Photography)