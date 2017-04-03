Enterprise Buys Out Dooley Car Rentals

03 Apr 2017 | 03.05 pm

American car hire giant Enterprise Rent-A-Car has acquired the long established family business Dooley Car Rentals, the car rental division of the Dan Dooley Group which has a strong presence in Munster. The Dooley fleet has more than 1,400 vehicles and a book of business that contains a number of international customers and contracts. The deal consideration was not disclosed.

George O’Connor, Managing Director, Enterprise Rent-A-Car Ireland, said: “Both companies are family owned, entrepreneurial and customer centric and we are both proud of our history in Ireland. Dooley Car Rentals has been serving customers for more than 50 years, while Enterprise, which began in the United States 60 years ago, celebrates its 20th anniversary in Ireland this year.”

Pat Dooley, CEO, Dooley Group, said: “We have made significant investment in the Dooley Car Rental business and brand, and the sale of the business to Enterprise Rent-A-Car will ensure that the investment continues in the future so as to grow the business. Enterprise’s ability to invest in growing the new business will also present opportunities for Dooley employees within a global corporation.”

Dan Dooley Group Ltd is owned by Pat Dooley (37%), Jim Dooley (37%), Mary Dooley (20%) and Daniel Dooley (5%). The company had turnover of €32.8 million in the year to end November 2015 and booked an operating profit of €2.3m, up from €1.6m the year before. Net profit was €1.5m compared with €1.1m in 2013/14.

The company’s net worth in November 2015 was €14.4m, including balance sheet cash of €8 million. Year-end creditors amounted to €9.1m compared with €10.7m the previous year.

Gerry McDermott, Operations Director of Dooley Car Rentals, will continue to lead the business independently, which has around 50 employees. Pat Dooley will assume an advisory role. The other divisions within the Dan Dooley Group, including its Ford dealerships in Tipperary and County Limerick, are not affected by the takeover.

Enterprise Holdings Inc., which together with its subsidiaries and independent franchisees, operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands in more than 85 countries globally.

Photo: Pat Dooley and George O’Connor. (Pic: Finbarr O’Rourke)