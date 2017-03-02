Enet Expands Into UK With Telco Deal

02 Mar 2017 | 09.57 am

Irish telco firm enet has made its first moves into the UK market after inking a deal with SSE Enterprise Telecoms to use its infrastructure there.

SSE Enterprise Telecoms is a UK provider of network infrastructure services. Under the terms of the deal, enet will utilise SSE Enterprise Telecoms’ dark fibre, carrier ethernet and optical networking services across 13,700km of national network.

Enet also gains access to over 265 Points of Presence (PoPs), with further expansion planned over the next 12 months, as well as over 76 UK on-net commercial data centres and over 2,000 PoPs from other key players in the market.

Enet is Ireland’s largest wholesale-only carrier, with offices in Limerick and Dublin. It operates the second largest fibre network in Ireland, incorporating 94 metropolitan area networks operated on behalf of the government.

Formed in Ireland in 2000, enet was bought in 2013 by Granahan McCourt, a consortium of US investors. According to enet CEO Conal Henry (pictured), the new owners have pumped €100m into the business since. Enet posted revenue of €8.7m in 2015, according to its account filings, booking a net profit of €486,000.

Speaking about the UK expansion, Conal Henry said: “This deal gives us our first exciting opportunity in the UK market. It’s very important to us that our carrier customers have access to resilient, high-capacity, scalable Ethernet services both in Ireland and now in the UK. We look forward to working with SSE Enterprise Telecoms to help our customers extend their reach into the market.”

Mike Magee, director of service solutions at SSE Enterprise Telecoms, added: “As our relationship with enet continues to develop we hope to see further opportunities for organisations requiring high capacity connectivity from Ireland to England, Scotland and Wales.”