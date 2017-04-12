Wholesale Energy Prices Fell In March

12 Apr 2017 | 01.19 pm

The Bord Gais energy index fell by 10% in March but the index is still 32% higher year on year, as the 2016 increase in oil prices continues to influence international energy markets.

Oil has fallen in price by 6% as increased US production and expanding stock levels affected OPEC’s efforts to rebalance the market. Warmer weather and increased supplies brought gas prices down by 20%, while the coal market fell by 6% as prices readjusted from their 2016 highs. Finally, wholesale electricity prices fell in line with the lower gas prices, the biggest cost in electricity production.

Darragh Crowley of Bord Gáis Energy said: “This latest drop in the Bord Gáis Energy Index is due to several factors across all elements, namely the improving weather and an increase in supply of both oil and gas. We’re also seeing some readjustments as the significant price rises seen in 2016 begin to level off.

“Although we are beginning to see some increased stability in global energy markets, there is still a 32% year-on-year increase in energy prices. This is an impressive recovery from the lows of previous years, and we will continue to monitor energy markets closely for any further fluctuations.”

Crowley offered little hope of price reductions for energy consumers. However, the index indicates that the average wholesale price of electricity in Ireland decreased by 14% in March.

The average wholesale cost of imported gas from the UK decreased by 20% in euro terms in March. Irish wholesale power prices typically tend to track the cost of imported gas, as it is the most significant cost in the production of electricity. Wholesale gas prices in the UK remained 29% higher than a year previously, but prices for the benchmark Summer 2017 and Winter 2017 contracts fell by 11% and 7% respectively, offering a chink of hope to consumers hoping for price reductions.

Oil prices finished the month at $53 a barrel, down 6% on February. US production rose to 9.2 million barrels a day, an increase of 377,000 barrels since the start of the year. Oil has traded in a relatively tight range of $50-$58 since late November, when OPEC and key non-OPEC producers agreed to cut production for the first time since 2008.