Energia Adds More Windfarms To Electricity Grid

21 Dec 2016 | 01.02 pm

Power company Energia has switched on four windfarms in Northern Ireland during December, adding 58 megawatts into the electricity grid throughout the island. The latest facilities are Long Mountain, Co Antrim (27 megawatts), Glenbuck, Co Antrim (9MWs), Gortfinbar, Co Tyrone (pictured, 15MWs) and Eshmore, Co Tyrone (7MWs).

Together with Energia’s 95Mw windfarm at Meenadreen in south Donegal, the company has added 153Mw of green energy capacity to the network since September 2016, enough to power 100,000 households. As a result, the island’s carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced by 145,000 tonnes each year, the company claims.

Energia Renewables provides 25% of Ireland’s wind power to homes and businesses with Energia supplying over 800Mw of renewable energy. This will rise to over 1,000Mw by mid-2017, the company says, and there are over 200Mw of projects in development.

Managing director Peter Baillie said: “Since 2008 Energia has invested over €300m in developing windfarms. This brings the total number of turbines erected by the team to over 124 since 2008. The 800Mw of renewable energy we supply is enough to power over 500,000 homes and is the culmination of years of development work and careful construction management.”

Energia Group is a member of the Viridian Group and has offices in Dublin, Galway, Cork and Belfast. It has a turnover of more than €1 billion and employs around 260 staff.