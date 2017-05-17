Enda Kenny Steps Down As Fine Gael Leader

17 May 2017 | 05.03 pm

Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s long goodbye as leader of Fine Gael will end at midnight tonight, when he officially steps down after months of speculation. Kenny made the anticipated announcement this afternoon at a meeting of Fine Gael TDs and senators.

The Mayo politician first entered the Dáil in 1975 and has been Taoiseach for the past six years. All attention will now turn to the battle to replace Kenny as Fine Gael leader. Ministers Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar are front runners.

In a statement, Kenny (pictured) said that he will continue to carry out his duties as party leader in an acting capacity until a successor is elected. Despite resigning the Fine Gael leadership, Kenny will continue as Ireland’s prime minister until a replacement is voted on in Dáil Eireann, most likely in mid-June. “I have asked that the Fine Gael Executive Council expedite this process and to have it concluded by close of business on Friday, June 2,” Kenny said.

The Taoisech added: “I would like to stress the huge honour and privilege that it has been for me to lead our party for the past 15 years, in opposition and into government on two successive occasions. I thank all my loyal constituents and supporters in Mayo for their unstinting loyalty since 1975, and for their support for my family previously in providing unbroken service to the county in Dáil Éireann since 1954.”

Heydon Tribute

Martin Heydon, chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, praised Kenny’s role as leader of Fine Gael. “Under Enda Kenny as Taoiseach, we saw a devastated economy repaired, long ignored social issues addressed, and the rebirth of a self-confident Ireland,” he said. “His leadership of Fine Gael since 2002 has brought us to our most successful period in government as the largest party in Dáil Éireann for the last two terms.”

Heydon described Kenny’s leadership style as compassionate, pragmatic and inclusive. “Having inherited a country and an economy that was decimated by mismanagement, Enda’s strong leadership and ability to make hard decisions was recognised both at home and abroad and saw our international reputation restored and strengthened,” he added.

“In focusing on job creation, Enda Kenny followed Fine Gael’s key guiding principles of enterprise and reward for those who look to work and contribute to society, while creating and supporting a fairer society for those who are vulnerable and in need of support.”

In Heydon’s view, Kenny fostered and encouraged a generational change in the Fine Gael party. “Thanks to Enda Kenny, Fine Gael has an abundance of talented representatives, who have an ever increasing experience of governing,” he said. “On behalf of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, I would like to thank Enda Kenny for his remarkable service to our country and our party.”

Pix: RollingNews.ie