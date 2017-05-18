Employers Urged To Mentor Students

18 May 2017 | 02.03 pm

Secondary school students who participated in a mentoring programme run by Business in the Community Ireland graduated today, all 89 of them, along with a further 89 business volunteers.

BITC’s Student Mentoring programme links School Completion Programme schools, mainly DEIS schools, with a local business which then provides mentors to a number of students in the final two years of post-primary school. It’s aimed at encouraging students to complete their Leaving Certificate and to give insights into the working world and varying career opportunities.

There are 205 schools across the country in the programme, which have been partnered with businesses since 2000, and the scheme involves 39,864 students. Previous graduates from the mentoring programme spoke at the graduation ceremony and explained the impact of having a mentor on their lives and career paths.

BITC education programme manager Germaine Noonan said: “The quality of a young person’s school experience impacts greatly on their sense of wellbeing and on their future prospects. Many doors can be opened to people who complete their Leaving Certificate and this can have a profound effect on other siblings within a family unit — and also on the entire family’s outlook. Business support in this area plays a unique role as they can give a different view of the working world and the options available to all young students.”

For the 2015-2017 programme, employees from the following businesses participated as mentors: Diageo, DHL, KPMG, Allianz Worldwide Care, Horse Racing Ireland, Cornmarket, Siemens and Yahoo. The schools involved were Warrenmount SS, Dublin 7; CBS Westland Row, Dublin 2; St. Dominic’s SS, Ballyfermot; Curragh PP, St. Paul’s CBS, Brunswick St, Dublin; Fingal CC, Trinity Comprehensive Ballymun, St. John’s De La Salle, Mount Carmel SS and Ard Scoil la Salle, Raheny.

Photo: Kildare students Molly Joe and Brooklyn O’Keefe