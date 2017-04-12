EMIT Acquires Softech Arm, Eyes Revenue Growth

12 Apr 2017 | 10.17 am

Irish IT services company EMIT has acquired the managed services business and customer base of fellow Irish IT service provider Softech for an undisclosed sum. EMIT said that the acquisition will add a further €2m in revenue over the next three years.

Established in 2003 and based in Santry, Dublin, EMIT provides cloud computing, IT security and infrastructure among its services. The company is owned by founder Eamon Moore, while Finian Nally holds a 15% shareholding.

EMIT employed 11 staff in the year to June 2016, during which it booked a loss of €23,000. It finished financial 2016 with net worth of €36,000.

Softech has been operating in Dublin since 1978. It provides a range of infrastructure, managed services, cloud services and business intelligence solutions. Softech employed 12 staff last year and had net worth in April 2016 of €7,000.

EMIT’s Eamon Moore (pictured) said: “We have been looking closely at several acquisition opportunities for some time. We believe that Softech is the perfect fit for our business right now, particularly with its successful pedigree in delivering high quality IT services and solutions.”

Aidan Bailey, majority shareholder in Softech, said: “I pass on the business to EMIT knowing that it will meet the same very high standards of professional service that our customers have experienced during their time with Softech.”