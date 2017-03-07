Eleven SMEs Join FoodService Academy

07 Mar 2017 | 01.37 pm

Sustainably grown seaweed, whiskey flavoured popcorn and Cork’s finest gluten-free fresh chilli sauce are some of the innovative products selected to join the latest FoodService Academy.

Run by Bord Bia and Musgrave MarketPlace, the programme aims to help participants grow sales within the foodservice, or out of home food, market.

The initiative also offers the opportunity to achieve growth within Musgrave MarketPlace’s foodservice business, which supplies 6,000 customers each week ranging from hotels and restaurants to pubs and nursing homes.

Coordinated by Bord Bia and now in its second year, FoodService Academy takes place over four months and comprises workshops and mentoring.

Maureen Gahan, Bord Bia’s foodservice specialist, commented: “Foodservice offers major opportunities for suppliers providing innovative products and solutions to meet changing consumer needs. The market is valued at €7.5bn and this route to market is delivering real growth and value for Irish food and drink companies.”

Sheena Forde, trading director at Musgrave MarketPlace, added: “The programme offers a combination of commercial and marketing expertise and will provide invaluable customer insight for the companies involved.”

Participants for the 2017 programme were confirmed following a ‘Meet the Buyer’ event.

FoodService Academy 2017 Participants

• Clarafields – a ‘Dulche de Leche’/caramel sauce manufacturer based in Co. Offaly

• Fresh Soup Company – Meath based manufacturers of a range of soups and sauces, free from preservatives, artificial colours or flavours

• MSC Ventures Ltd – producers of a range of fresh pestos, pastas and pizza doughs, based in Glanmire, Co. Cork

• Mungo Murphy’s Seaweed Co. – harvesters of sustainably grown seaweed from Connemara

Natasha’s Living Food – suppliers of a vegan and raw food snack range

• Kildare based Nutmost – producers of a range of activated nut-based snack products

• Popsy Daisy – a Dublin producer of gourmet caramel popcorn using the best quality ingredients from local producers. Flavours include Teeling’s Whiskey Salted Caramel and Apple Crumble

• Cork’s Rebel Chilli – for their alternative range of gluten free, fresh chilli sauces.

• Rosie&Jim in Dublin – a 100% gluten free plant producing whole chicken fillets in breaded coatings and employing over 30 staff

• Sea of Vitality – an innovative Dungarvan based company producing a range of award winning, value added seaweed based food products and run by husband and wife team.

• Wicklow Rapeseed Oils – for their range of standard and flavoured culinary oils made from rapeseed grown on farm in the Co. Wicklow

Photo (l-r): Keith Symes of Wicklow Rapeseed Oils, Sheena Forde, Padraig Brennan from Bord Bia and Tracey Kelly of Rosie & Jim.