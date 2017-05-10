Elevate Your Business To The Next Level

10 May 2017 | 03.51 pm

Sponsored Content

Elevate is a new programme from InterTradeIreland that aims to assist companies with cross-border sales potential to make the most of the exporting opportunity

For many micro-businesses, exporting can seem unachievable but the sales potential of the cross-border market right on your doorstep is an opportunity that can’t be ignored. InterTradeIreland recognises that support is needed for our smallest of businesses to flourish and so developed the Elevate programme to help these companies get on the fast-track to cross-border trading.

Janet Toal (pictured) from InterTradeIreland explains: “We know resources are tight for micro-businesses and so the Elevate programme is 100% funded by InterTradeIreland with a straightforward application form.

“Through this initiative, eligible businesses will be given access to an expert consultant, free of charge, who can help develop a sales strategy, identify leads and negotiate with potential customers in the cross-border market.

“With Brexit on the horizon, businesses should start to get a foothold in the cross-border market now. That way, they will be better placed to adapt if and when any new trade agreements take effect. We would urge all micro-businesses with less than £1 million turnover and fewer than 10 employees to get in touch and find out more about this opportunity.”

Sales Support

InterTradeIreland’s Elevate programme gives micro-businesses invaluable support to grow their markets by helping to identify sales leads in the cross-border market, providing sector-specific sales support of up to €6,000 across a range of sectors including food and beverage, ICT, construction and engineering as well as many others.

Elevate is 100% funded by InterTradeIreland and support is available for:

• Sales Leads

• Sales Negotiations

• Market Research

• Developing of Marketing Materials

Simple Application Process

To apply, all you have to do is complete a short, simple application form and if approved, you will then get to choose from a list of more than 100 experienced industry specialists consultants. Your ‘expert’ will then work with you to develop a winning cross-border sales plan for your business, kick start your sales and get you on the fast track to cross-border trading.

For more information on the Elevate programme, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.intertradeireland.com/elevate.