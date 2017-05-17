EI’s ‘Founder Of The Year’ Finalists Announced

17 May 2017 | 02.10 pm

Enterprise Ireland today launched its High Potential Start-Up (HPSU) Founder of Year Award 2017 competition. The overall winner of the event will be announced at a ceremony in the Gibson Hotel, Dublin, on June 21.

Nine startups have been nominated for this year’s Founder of Year Award. They are Immersive VR Education; Hub Controls; SalesOptimize, Clubstohire.com; Future Ticketing; Solar Adtek; SiriusXT; Feedpods and TVadSync.

The competition, which is being supported by Grant Thornton, forms part of EI’s HPSU Founders Forum. It was established in 2015 to provide a platform to help founders succeed internationally and scale faster. There are currently more than 100 participants in the forum, coming from a variety of sectors that includes software, medical devices, food, engineering and construction.

Photo: Kevin Foley (left), Grant Thornton; Tony Judge, ClubstoHire.com; and Joe Healy, Enterprise Ireland