Eir Kills Off Meteor Brand

24 Jul 2017 | 12.48 pm

After 12 years as a standalone brand within the eir Group, the Meteor name is being shelved in favour of eir. Richard Moat, CEO of eir, said that Meteor mobile customers will see things continue as before, apart from the name change itself.

“This decision reflects the confidence we have in the eir brand,” Moat explained. “The transition will be seamless, and Meteor customers will continue using their mobiles exactly as before. By focusing on a single mobile brand and reducing the duplication of supporting two brands, we can offer better value and increased innovation.

According to Moat, the Meteor-to-eir name conversion will not involve any changes to contracts or mobile plans, while Meteor’s customer care helpline numbers will also be unchanged. Customers will receive either an email or text message informing them of the change, while a full FAQ is available on meteor.ie and eir.ie.

According to eir, its Meteor and eir mobile customer total more than one million customers, giving it an 18% share of the Irish mobile market.