Eir Joins SuperValu Loyalty Scheme

21 Aug 2017 | 09.40 am

SuperValu has signed a partnership deal with eir that adds the telco firm to the grocery retailer’s Real Rewards loyalty programme.

The partnership means that SuperValu customers can now collect Real Rewards loyalty points by linking their eir broadband or landline account, as well as using points to avail of discounts of up to €60 off future eir bills. The offer, which goes live today (August 21), is open to all eir fixed line and broadband customers.

The partnership with eir allows the 1.1 million members of SuperValu’s Real Rewards programme to earn points in a variety of ways:

• By linking their myeir membership account and SuperValu Real Rewards card, customers will receive a bonus of 100 points, and can then earn one Real Rewards point for every €2 paid off their eir landline or broadband bill;

• Customers collect one Real Rewards point per €1 spend when they use their Real Rewards card at any SuperValu or online at SuperValu.ie;

• For the months of August and September, SuperValu customers can convert 250 Real Rewards points into a €5 discount;

• Various promotional offers will be run throughout the year to earn bonus points.

Eir CEO Richard Moat commented: “Our customers can save up to €60 on their bill, as well as collecting and using points for the things that matter to them. This is our way of saying thanks to our many loyal customers in a real and tangible way,” he added.

In October 2016, SuperValu announced Bank of Ireland as the first in a number of new partners to be incorporated into the relaunched Real Rewards programme, building upon its existing relationships with Electric Ireland and Getaway Breaks.



Photo: SuperValu managing director Martin Kelleher (centre) with Richard Moat (right) and Toni Mack at Supervalu Killester. (Pic: Maxwell Photography)