EI Launches New Export Plan To Combat Brexit

Enterprise Ireland clients recorded export sales of nearly €22bn in 2016, a 6% increase compared with the year before. However, export growth to the UK slumped from 12% in 2015 to 2% in 2016, thanks in large part to a decline in food exports.

According to EI, the UK market accounted for €7.5bn of last year’s exports, while exports to the US/Canada totalled €3.7bn, up 19% year on year. The food sector dominated in terms of total exports; more than €10bn of food products were exported last year by EI’s clients.

Enterprise Ireland also took the opportunity this week to launch its new Eurozone strategy, which aims to help Irish companies increase their exports in the region by 50% before the end of 2020.

Some of the key initiatives proposed in the EI strategy include

• Increase in funding for Eurozone growth: Enterprise Ireland will increase the level of funding available to support clients to enter or scale in the Eurozone. These include:

– Eurozone Market research & feasibility grants

– Eurozone market access grants for market expansion

– Business innovation/R&D grants for product localisation

– ‘Eurozone’ key manager grant

– Management development training & access to language supports

– International Graduate Programme with Eurozone language skills

– Funding for trade event participation in Eurozone countries

• Expanded Eurozone Trade Programme: Double the number (to 32) of trade visits and trade events, market study visits and inward buyer visits to key targeted Eurozone countries

• Additional resources in the Eurozone: Enterprise Ireland will add to its in-market teams directly and indirectly across its six offices in Europe to help Irish exporters identify new opportunities and establish new presences

• Enhanced Company supports: Enterprise Ireland will invest in a range of tools for exporters to the Eurozone, including enhanced access to market research on Eurozone sectoral opportunities, new specialist Eurozone market guides, learning tools and Peer2Peer support. The agency will also expand its Ireland-based and in-market campaigns to encourage more exporting.

• New Digital ‘Irish Advantage’ campaign: A new digital marketing campaign targeted at buyers in key sectors in Eurozone markets. The campaign will highlight the advantage which sourcing from Ireland provides, in terms of access to technology and innovation and working with Irish people who are creative and committed.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny was among those present for the launch of EI’s client export data and new strategy today. He said that despite the uncertain macro-economic climate, clients of Enterprise Ireland continue to find new markets for their innovative products and services.

Julie Sinnamon (pictured), CEO of Enterprise Ireland, added: “The fact that the growth of exports to the UK has slowed suggests that the impact of Brexit on Irish companies has already started.

“Companies cannot afford to wait until the Brexit negotiations conclude – they must act now. While diversifying from the UK might have been a desirable objective for Irish companies in the past, Brexit means that it is now an urgent imperative.”

The Eurozone Strategy will see Enterprise Ireland partnering with some 600 client companies, approximately half of which are ‘Eurozone Start’ (relatively new to the market and who are heavily reliant on the UK) while the remainder are ‘Eurozone Scale’ (already exporting to the Eurozone).

