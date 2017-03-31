EI Launches Brexit Scorecard For At Risk SMEs

31 Mar 2017 | 03.09 pm

Enterprise Ireland has launched an online platform that grades businesses on the extent of their exposure to Brexit. Based on answers given to a series of questions, the EI’s ‘Brexit SME Scorecard’ will generate suggested actions.

Companies need to register to use the platform. Once they do, they will be assessed on their Brexit exposure under six business pillars: business strategy, operations, innovation, sales and marketing, finance and people management.

According to EI, the platform is a starting point for SME management looking to develop an action plan to help mitigate risks and tap opportunities that may arise from Brexit.

While the SME Scorecard is available to all companies, EI’s exporting clients who use the resource can subsequently engage with the agency’s domestic and overseas representatives to figure out options.

Funding

They can also secure €5,000 in EI funding to support the development of a business action plan, if they are so inclined. EI said that it will then work on a one-to-one basis with its clients to help implement their plan.

The EI website also hosts a range of articles that focus on various preparations SMEs can make to deal with Brexit fallout – these can be accessed without having to sign up.

Speaking about the new resource, Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, said: “Irish companies should start preparing for a hard Brexit and be fully equipped to meet both the challenges and the opportunities arising from Brexit head-on.

“Many SMEs have yet to conduct any Brexit risk assessment or put a Brexit-dedicated team in place. The Brexit SME Scorecard has been developed for Irish SMEs and is an integrated part of Enterprise Ireland’s Prepare for Brexit campaign to encourage SMEs to take the first step of preparation by conducting their own assessment of areas of potential risk and opportunity arising from Brexit and to develop a plan of action in response.”

Enterprise Ireland is also planning to run a series of nationwide Brexit events featuring expert speakers in May to promote the tool and encourage clients to prepare for Brexit.

Photo: Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon (left) and jobs minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor (Pic: Fennell Photography)