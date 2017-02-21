Edmond Scanlon Lined Up As New Kerry Group CEO

21 Feb 2017 | 09.46 am

The board of Kerry Group has selected Edmond Scanlon as the company’s new CEO. He will succeed incumbent Stan McCarthy, who is retiring at the end of September 2017.

Scanlon is currently in charge of Kerry’s Asia Pacific division. He joined the group in 1996 through the graduate programme from University College Cork. Scanlon’s accounting qualification is from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

He spent three years in commercial financial management for the Consumer Foods business and transferred into Kerry’s Dairy Ingredients business in 1999 based in Listowel.

He performed several roles before relocating to the US in 2004, where he was promoted to VP Operations for the Supply Chain and Financial functions.

In 2008, Scanlon led the M&A function for Kerry Americas before being appointed President of Kerry’s Pharma business and subsequently the Functional Ingredients and Actives global business in 2009.

In 2012, he relocated to Shanghai to take on responsibility for Kerry’s activities in China. After two years, Scanlon was promoted to CEO of Kerry Asia Pacific, and in 2015, he led the establishment of the regional headquarters in Singapore.

Scanlon can look forward to a substantial pay rise in his new role. Stan McCarthy’s remuneration package in 2015 was made up of base salary of €1,220,000, benefits of €98,000, pension contribution of €250,000, performance related bonus of €700,000 and Kerry shares to the value of €1,960,000 under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. The total package amounted to €4,230,000, according to the annual report.

In 2016 results announced today, Kerry Group has reported annual revenue of €6,130m, marginally p on the €6,105 reported in 2015. Operating profit advanced €10m to €682m, and net profit was €533m compared with €525m the year before.

Photo: Edmond Scanlon (left) is in charge of Kerry Group in Asia