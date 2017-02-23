Economic Uncertainty Top Theme For PMI Conference

23 Feb 2017 | 08.56 am

The Ireland Chapter of Project Management Institute (PMI) is planning to hold its largest national conference to date on May 4 at the Aviva Stadium.

With the theme ‘Challenge in Changing Times’, the conference will see some of the country’s top experts in project leadership discuss the uncertainty of today’s economy, specifically regarding Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Speakers will include Cathriona Hallahan, the managing director of Microsoft Ireland, who will speak on leadership in changing times, and Féilim Harvey, a partner in PwC heading up its portfolio and programme management practice in Ireland.

Keynote speaker at the national conference will be GAA legend Jim McGuinness, an All-Ireland winning Gaelic footballer who now coaches at Celtic FC. Also speaking will be head of portfolio management office at Three Ireland, Jackie Glynn, and PMO leader with the IT Alliance Group, Dermot Hore.

Ireland Chapter of PMI president Niall Murphy said: “Knowing the huge implications ahead for Irish businesses — from Brexit to the protectionist trade policies in the US — the 2017 conference will examine the need for businesses to draw on the strategic competence of project management.

“Currently, the PMI is forecasting a 12% year-on-year growth in the number of project managers. This equates to approximately 20,000 additional project managers in Ireland by the end of 2020.

“With the current geopolitical climate, we predict that even at this level of growth, this increase will fall short of requirements, as the need for experienced, strategic project management is now greater than ever.”

Speaking ahead of the conference, Féilim Harvey said: “With Brexit, the new political leadership in the US, and other geopolitical challenges, there is greater uncertainty in the world of business.

“In particular, we see Brexit creating uncertainty around exchange rates, supply chain, access to markets and, for certain financial services organisations, continuing access to the single market. We are heading into extremely turbulent times.”

Membership of the Ireland Chapter of PMI is almost 1,200 and there are more than 50,000 employed in project management across Ireland, in sectors such as IT, public sector, construction, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing.

Early bird registration is now open at www.pmi-ireland.org, with tickets costing €140 for members and €195 for non-members.

Photo: Niall Murphy (left), Ireland Chapter of PMI president, Féilim Harvey, partner in PwC (Pic: Naoise Culhane)