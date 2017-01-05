Easydry Books Profit of €91,000

05 Jan 2017 | 09.47 am

Easydry, the Dundalk company led by founder Anne Butterly that sells disposable towels around the world, booked a net profit of €92,000 in 2015, according to filed accounts.

Butterly (pictured) established the Easydry towelling system in 2005. According to the company website, Buttterly came up with the idea while living with six other girls in a flat in Dublin. Fed up with endless piles of soggy, stained towels left by her flatmates after they had coloured their hair, she went looking for an alternative. When she couldn’t find one, Butterly decided to invent her own solution – an absorbent and disposable towel.

A Master’s graduate of the Michael Smurfit Graduate School of Business, Butterly’s venture has a focus on towel-dependent businesses such as hair, beauty and healthcare. The company’s product range also spans tint-resistant capes, bed covers, gowns, tea towels and wipes. Easydry says it has customers in 30 countries around the world.

The payroll overhead at Easy Dry Ltd reduced to €185,000 in 2015 from €269,000 the year before. Debtors improved from €168,000 to €215,000, stocks were down from €191,000 to €114,000 and balance sheet cash rose from €369,000 to €481,000.

Year-end creditors amounted to €430,000, down from €473,000 a year earlier. With €1m of equity capital, the company’s net worth in December 2015 was €540,000.