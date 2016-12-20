€5m Licence Fee Funding For Indie TV Shows

20 Dec 2016 | 05.37 pm

The Broadcasting Authority has allocated €5.55m of the money paid in licence fees to independent broadcasting projects, with €5.0m going to TV shows and €550,000 to radio.

The 30 TV projects to be supported includes another series of the history, heritage and dining series Lord and Ladies (pictured) from Mind The Gap Films for RTE 1. The six episodes in the series will be 54% funded by grant-aid, at a cost of €48,000 per episode for licence fee payers.

Altogether, 230 applications for funding were received in this round, seeking a total of €19.4m. Over five rounds operated over the last two years, the BAI has processed 1,315 funding applications with a total funding request of €119.5m.

Documentaries and dramas continue to be the top two formats assisted, with 62 radio documentary projects and 15 TV documentary projects sharing funding of €2.06m, while 17 radio and nine TV dramas share funding of just over €1.7m.

Additionally, 15 entertainment projects have been allocated a total of €1.02m, along with nine education and one animation project allocated €464,000 and €300,000 each.

Among the TV documentaries will be a programme on the relationship between the Ford Motor Company and Cork, 100 years after the factory was founded there; a documentary on the ‘Voting Age’ on RTÉ One which will explore how television would have covered the 1918 general election; and a programme for TG4 about musician Noel Hill and the challenges he faced when he decided to move to Connemara.

The drama package includes a third series of Red Rock on TV3, a feature on the TV comedy series ‘Damo and Ivor’ and a 25 part radio series ‘Cuan Slán’ which will be broadcast on Cork Christian station, Life FM.

Ten entertainment projects for TV and five for radio will receive funding including a generational take on the High Hopes Choir called ‘Age Gap Choir’ for RTÉ 1 and ‘Sunday at Noon’ for Near FM, which will feature traditional and contemporary concerts from the Hugh Lane Gallery.

Authority CEO Michael O’Keeffe said: “Since the launch of the scheme in early 2015, €27m has been allocated across five rounds to support 586 projects. Overall, this is more than €3m above the indicative allocation in January 2015 and we are pleased that the increase was made possible by the careful management of the BAI’s funding supports and initiatives.

‘‘The scheme continues to provide strong support for documentary and drama production. Within these genres, the variety continues to improve but History/Heritage remains to the fore. Notably, there is an increase in the Science/Nature/Environment genre, especially in the radio sector which is welcome.”

The full list of winning projects is available as a download.