€275,000 Fine For Kinsale Capital Management

17 Feb 2017 | 05.24 pm

The Central Bank of Ireland has fined Kinsale Capital Management Ltd €275,000 and reprimanded it for breaches of the European Communities MiFID Regulations, which were admitted by the firm.

The breaches in this case relate to:

The Firm’s failure to carry out adequate assessments of certain clients who elected to be treated as professional clients between 7 June 2011 and 31 July 2015

The Firm’s failure to implement appropriate policies and procedures for client categorisation between 6 April 2010 and March 2015, and

The Firm providing investment services to three retail clients in breach of the terms of its authorisation between 14 December 2011 and 31 July 2015.

CBI Director of Enforcement Derville Rowland commented: “It is critically important that investment firms ensure that the clients who request to be treated as professional investors are afforded all the protections to which they are entitled, and that those protections are not permitted to be waived unless the firm has followed the strict client categorisation requirements set out in the MiFID Regulations.”

Rowland added that the level of investor protection that firms are required to afford to each client depends on that client’s categorisation – retail clients being afforded the highest level of protection.

Failures in that categorisation process, such as the miscategorisation of retail clients as professional clients, can have very serious impacts, including a client being exposed to elevated levels of investment risk and a loss of eligibility to investor compensation, she explained.

Rowland added: “Kinsale is not authorised to provide investment services to retail clients. herefore, it is especially concerning that the Firm did not put in place and adhere to robust procedures to appropriately assess and categorise prospective clients requesting to be treated as professionals so as to ensure that the Firm did not provide investment services to retail clients.

“As the consequences of miscategorisation are very serious for clients, the Central Bank expects investment firms to give high priority to compliance with client categorisation requirements. Failure to do so will result in vigorous investigation and enforcement action by the Central Bank.”

Professional Criteria

MiFID Regulations require investment firms to take all reasonable steps to ensure that a client who requests to be treated as an elective professional satisfies at least two of the following three quantitative criteria:

(a) The client has carried out transactions, in significant size, on the relevant market at an average frequency of 10 per quarter over the previous four quarters.

(b) The size of the client’s financial instrument portfolio, defined as including cash deposits and financial instruments, exceeds €500,000.

(c) The client works or has worked in the financial sector for at least one year in a professional position, which requires knowledge of the transactions or services envisaged.

Following the Central Bank’s investigation, it was established that in respect of eight of the sample clients, the Firm failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that the clients met at least two of the criteria set out above.

The CBI noted that Kinsale Capital Management has taken all necessary steps to rectify the breaches identified in the investigation and updated policies and procedures have been put in place in respect of client categorisation.

The fine imposed by the Central Bank was imposed under Section 33AQ of the Central Bank Act 1942. The maximum penalty available under that Act is €10,000,000.

Kinsale Capital Management Ltd’s principals are directors Gearoid Doyle and Sean O Flannagain. In September 2016, after the CBI investigation, the board was strengthened with the appointment of former KPMG boss Terence O’Rourke as director and company chairman.

The company had turnover of €2.7 million in 2015, up from €1.8m the year before. Net profit in 2015 was €1.4 million.