€11m Funding For Recreation Projects

31 Jul 2017 | 03.33 pm

Outdoor recreation is to get an €11m boost, with funding now allocated for projects coming under the government’s Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme for this year.

The grants awarded will go to a mix of smaller local measures, with grants of up to €10,000 each (Measure 1), and larger projects will have a significant national or regional impact (Measure 3), receiving grants of €100,000 to €1m.

According to minister Michael Ring (pictured), cycling, mountain biking, walking and other activities will benefit, with several rural cycleways and mountain bike trails receiving funding, along with canal-side walks and regional sports centres.

The Measure 1 funding is for the maintenance and promotion of existing projects, and further funding is expected under Measure 2 within months. This will go to the repair or upgrade and development of new small to medium projects, with a maximum grant of €100,000.

Statistics from Fáilte Ireland show that in 2014 close to 1.2 million visitors to Ireland took part in hiking or cross-country walking, spending about €915m in the Irish economy during their stay, while 286,000 visitors took part in cycling activities with a related spend of some €268m. The two sectors generated revenue for the economy of €1.2 billion. 

 

Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme 2017
 
Measure 3: National/Regional Large Scale Strategic Projects
Applicant
Partners
Project
Funding Approved
Offaly County Council
Laois CoCo and Coillte
Slieve Bloom Mountain Bike Trail
€1,000,000
Sligo County Council
Multiple, including Coillte, Failte Ireland, NW Regional Assembly multiple local partners.
Coolaney National Mountain Biking Centre
€840,285
Leitrim County Council
Waterways Ireland
Shannon & Shannon Erne Blueway
€1,000,000
Cavan County Council
Waterways Ireland
Ballyconnell to Bellaheady walking and cycling trail
€597,310
Mayo County Council
Failte Ireland West, Murrisk Community Development Company & Lecanvey Community Council
Clew Bay Trail
€984,000
Coillte
Coillte Trail and Outdoor Recreation Programme 2017
€1,000,000
Heritage Council
Multiple Partners
Beara Brefnie Way
€986,692
Westmeath County Council
Athlone Regional Sports Centre
Athlone Recreational Park
€784,324
South Dublin County Council
National Transport Authority & Department of Transport Tourism and Sport
Dodder Greenway / Dublin Mountains Way
€750,000
Cork County Council
Cork Harbour Greenway extension
€1,000,000
Wexford County Council
Multiple Partners
The Great New Ross Riverside Walk
€342,800
Longford County Council
Waterways Ireland & Ballymahon Royal Canal Amenity Group
Royal Canal Way Marked Way
€350,000
Total Measure 3: 
€9,635,411

 

Measure 1 Small Scale Maintenance/Promotional Material 
Approved Projects
County
Name of Project
Location of  Project
Amount Approved
Carlow
Cycle Routes development and promotion
County Carlow
€8,000
Carlow
Carlow Autumn Walking Festival
South Carlow
€7,000
Carlow
Improvement works to Carlow section of Wicklow Way
Carlow section of the Wicklow Way
€9,500
Carlow
Bahana Forest Signed Route
Bahana Forest, Carlow
€8,000
Cavan
Kilnaleck Trail
Kilnaleck
€10,000
Cavan
Lavey Lake Trail
Cavan Town
€10,000
Clare
East Clare Way
East Clare
€7,973
Clare
Vandeleur Walled Gardens
Kilrush
€10,000
Clare
Cappa Amenity/Walkway
Cappa, Kilrush, Co. Clare
€10,000
Clare
Kilrush Wood River Walk
Kilrush Wood River, Co. Clare
€10,000
Clare
Fartlek Training System at Active Ennis John O Sullivan Park, Lees Road, Ennis
Lees Road, Ennis, Co. Clare
€10,000
Clare
The Mid Clare Way/SLÍ NA MÉARACÁN
Area surrounding Ennis, Co. Clare
€7,944
Cork
Slí Gaeltacht Mhúscraí
Kealkill to Guagan
€10,000
Cork
Whitegate Trails
Whitegate
€10,000
Cork
The Clare O’Leary Walk
Bandon
€8,000
Cork
Blarney Walking Trails
Blarney
€8,500
Cork
Carrignavar
Carrignavar, Co. Cork
€10,000
Cork
Carrigtwohill Community Park
Carrigtwohill,  Co. Cork
€5,000
Cork
Killavullen Loop Upgrade, Ballard Waterfall Trail Upgrade, Blackwater Way Marketing
Killavullen, Kilworth, Avondhu
€9,520
Cork
John O’Callaghan Park
John O’Callaghan Park, Glanmire, Co. Cork
€10,000
Cork
Harper’s Island
Glounthaune, Co. Cork
€10,000
Cork
Macroom Town Park
Macroom
€10,000
Cork
Mallow
Mallow
€8,500
Cork
Claycastle Beach
Youghal
€10,000
Donegal
Slí na Finne
Glenties to Ballybofey
€6,000
Donegal
Urris Loops
Urris
€7,400
Donegal
Trusk Lough
Ballybofey
€9,600
Donegal
Bealacht na Gaeltacht
Co Donegal
€9,600
Donegal
Ballyarr Woodland Walk
Signage
€6,000
Donegal
Mountain Top walk
Letterkenny
€10,000
Donegal
Termon Railway Walk
Termon
€9,600
Donegal
Siúloid na Muirlinne
Glencolmcille Valley
€8,000
Dublin (South Co)
Camac Greenway
Clondalkin
€10,000
Dublin (South Co)
Ogham Tree Nature Trail
Mount Carmel
€10,000
Dublin (South Co)
Griffeen Valley Park
Lucan to Clondalkin
€10,000
Fingal
Ardgillan Castle
Balbriggan
€8,096
Fingal
Martello Tower Howth
Howth
€10,000
Fingal
Martello Tower Skerries
Skerries
€10,000
Fingal
Cycling Safety promotion
Fingal County Council
€6,000
Galway
Lismany Bog Nature Walk
Lawrencetown
€4,000
Galway
County Galway Park Trails
Tuam/Loughrea
€10,000
Galway
Palace Grounds Community Park
Tuam
€10,000
Galway
Roxborough Commonage Nature Trail
Kilchreest
€10,000
Galway
Kilconly Community Recreation
Ballinagittagh
€9,500
Kerry
North Kerry Way
Tralee to Kerry Head
€4,880
Kerry
Killeen Woods Nature Walk
Tralee
€8,000
Kerry
Kerry Head Walking Trail
Ballyheigue/Kerry Head
€8,172
Kerry
Kerry Activity Brochure
County Kerry
€10,000
Kerry
MacGillycuddy Reeks access road
Beaufort
€10,000
Kerry
Daniel O’Connell Heritage Trail
Cahersiveen
€10,000
Kerry
Doorus Nature Trail
Lauragh
€8,651
Kerry
Castleisland River Walk
Castleisland
€8,000
Kerry
Listowel Town Park
Listowel
€10,000
Kerry
Beach Wheelchairs
Ballyheigue
€8,695
Kerry
Kerry Dark Sky Reserve Solar Trail
Caherdaniel
€9,319
Kerry
Old Road Walk Derrynafinnia
Derrynafinnia
€9,280
Kerry
Old Road Walk Rathmore
Rathmore
€9,280
Kilkenny
South Leinster Way
County Kilkenny
€9,368
Kilkenny
Trail Kilkenny Directory
County Kilkenny
€2,410
Kilkenny
Freshford Loop Walk
County Kilkenny
€4,832
Kilkenny
Castlecomer Discovery Park
Castlecomer
€10,000
Kilkenny
Kilkenny City River Walks
Kilkenny City
€10,000
Laois
New access route to Oughaval Wood Stradbally
Stradbally
€7,536
Laois
Blueway 7k walk in Ballacolla
Ballacolla
€4,957
Laois
Slieve Bloom Way
Glenbarrow
€7,990
Laois
The Durrow Leafy Loop
South Laois
€5,999
Laois
Proposed Mountrath Sli na Slainte walking route
Mountrath
€9,843
Laois
Woodenbridge Blueway 10K Cycle
Woodenbridge
€4,957
Laois
Binninea Loop
Cullahill
€4,578
Laois
Slieve Bloom Way
Laois
€6,000
Leitrim
Dromahaire Demonstration Stretch of Greenway
Dromahaire
€5,000
Leitrim
Alteen Waterfall
Dowra
€10,000
Leitrim
Shannon Blueway
Drumshanbo
€10,000
Leitrim
Acres Lake Access
Drumshanbo
€10,000
Leitrim
Lough Bran
Carrick on Shannon
€10,000
Leitrim
Convent Wall Trail
Drumshanbo
€10,000
Leitrim
Keeldra Lake Amenity  Cloone
Cloone
€10,000
Leitrim
Eco Park Trail
Kinlough
€10,000
Leitrim
Lough Allen Education Centre
Drumshanbo
€10,000
Leitrim
Pathway Annaghmore
Annaghmore
€10,000
Limerick
River Walk at Templeathea
Templeathea, Athea
€10,000
Limerick
Mullaghareirk/Broadford Ashford walking trails
Broadford Ashford
€10,000
Limerick
Attycran Loop
Kilbehenny
€9,500
Limerick
Promotion of trail infrastructure in the Ballyhoura region
Ballyhoura
€8,000
Limerick
Shannon Estuary drive
Ballysteen Pier
€10,000
Limerick
Clare Glens Loop Walk
Murroe
€8,500
Limerick
Darby’s Bed Loop Walk
Galbally
€8,000
Limerick
Doon Convent Farm Walk
Doon
€7,532
Limerick
Glin Heritage Walking Trails
Glin
€10,000
Limerick
Kilflinane – Slievereagh Loop
Kilflinane
€8,000
Limerick
Knockfierna Famine Memorial Walks
Knockfierna Hill
€10,000
Limerick
Manor Fields
Adare
€10,000
Limerick
Moor Abbey Loop Galbally
Galbally
€8,000
Limerick
Castleconnell Walk
Castleconnell
€7,738
Limerick
Marketing and Publicity of outdoor recreation amenities, facilities and activities in Limerick
Co Limerick
€10,000
Longford
Longford Town Sli na Slainte Route
Abbeycartron
€4,000
Longford
Identify all trails in Longford that would benefit from detailed digital mapping
Longford County
€8,000
Longford
Develop a road into a waterfall
Aughnaciffe
€10,000
Longford
Information Boards and Mapping
Ballinamuck
€4,000
Longford
Mill Race
Drumlish
€7,392
Longford
Website to promote Royal Canal Greenway
Co Longford
€10,000
Longford
Develop a jetty into the River Camlin
Ballinalee
€10,000
Longford
Lough Ree carpark resurfacing
Bleanavoher
€7,479
Longford
Barragh Beg/Bishop O’Higgins Trail
Drumlish
€7,920
Longford
Literary Trail
South Longford
€8,976
Longford
Rebel Trail
North Longford
€7,392
Longford
Royal Canal Way
Cloonturk
€10,000
Louth
Carlingford to Omeath Greenway
Carlingford to Omeath
€8,500
Mayo
Slievemore Track
Slievemore Mountain, Achill Island
€8,585
Mayo
Ballyhaunis/Knock Loop
Ballyhaunis to Knock
€10,000
Mayo
Link to the Great Western Greenway
Yvonne’s Cottage, Rosturk
€9,058
Mayo
Kilmaine Walk
Kilmaine
€8,585
Mayo
Brackloon Loop Walk
Brackloon Woods, Westport
€8,789
Mayo
Great Western Greenway (Castlebar- National Museum of Country Life)
Castlebar to Turlough
€10,000
Mayo
Great Western Greenway (Westport- Newport Section)
Westport to Newport
€9,563
Mayo
Great Western Greenway (Mulranny-Achill Section)
Mulranny to Achill
€10,000
Mayo
Community Loop Walk at Brabazon Park Swinford
Swinford
€8,575
Mayo
Tourmakeady Walks
Tourmakeady
€10,000
Mayo
Bangor Trail
Bangor Erris  to Newport
€10,000
Mayo
Walking brochure for North Mayo
North Mayo
€10,000
Mayo
Greenway and Trails Website
West Mayo
€9,350
Mayo
Development of promotional videos
Co. Mayo
€10,000
Mayo
Blueway Promotion
Co. Mayo
€8,925
Meath
Balrath Wood
Balrath
€8,000
Meath
Lloyd
Clavinsbridge
€10,000
Meath
Ramparts, Navan
Ramparts, Navan
€10,000
Meath
Girley Bog Loop
Kells
€6,000
Meath
Harvest Walk
Kells
€10,000
Meath
River Walk Ratoath
Ratoath
€8,000
Monaghan
Monaghan Way
Castleblaney
€10,000
Monaghan
White Island, Lough Muckno
Castleblaney
€10,000
Monaghan
Knockatallon Walks
Knockatallon
€6,000
Monaghan
Emylough Loop Walk
Emyvale
€7,600
Monaghan
Ulster Canal Greenway
Monaghan
€10,000
Monaghan
Rockcorry Footpath
Scotstown
€10,000
Monaghan
Gateway Signage to Sliabh Beagh
Scotstown
€10,000
Monaghan
Hollywood Park Trail
Scotstown
€8,000
Monaghan
Scotstown “Mass Path”
Scotstown
€3,200
Monaghan
Ulster Canal Greenway, Old Armagh Rd
Monaghan Town
€10,000
Offaly
The Slieve Bloom Way
Offaly
€8,251
Offaly
The Offaly Way
Offaly
€8,211
Offaly
Cadamstown Nature Trail/Pauls Lane Loop
Offaly
€5,653
Offaly
Erry Hills Way
Clara
€8,000
Offaly
Grand Canal Greenway
Offaly
€10,000
Roscommon
Lake O’Flynn Loop Walk
Ballinlough
€10,000
Roscommon
Rinn Duin National Looped Walk, Warren Point & Castle Loop
Lecarrow
€1,092
Roscommon
Miners Way and Historical Trail
North Roscommon
€5,520
Roscommon
Padraig Pearses GAA Club walking track
Moore, Taughmaconnell & Creagh
€10,000
Roscommon
Ballinapark repair of toilets
Ballinapark
€6,400
Roscommon
Various Trails
Castlerea/Roscommon
€9,102
Roscommon
Doon Shore Amenity, Lough Key
Boyle
€10,000
Roscommon
Killukin Cascade Waterfall
Carrick on Shannon
€8,000
Roscommon
Errit Lodge Walk
Castlerea
€6,400
Roscommon
Elphin Town Trail- Windmill Woodlawn
Elphin
€10,000
Roscommon
Frenchpark Walk Way
Frenchpark
€5,926
Roscommon
Suck Valley Cycling Route
Castlecoote/Donamon
€6,000
Roscommon
Tarmon Bog Trail
Tarmon
€10,000
Roscommon
Cloonlarge Loop
Kilteevan
€10,000
Roscommon
Elphin Public Amenity Garden
Elphin
€9,600
Sligo
Bunduff River Walk
Sligo/Leitrim border
€5,000
Sligo
Sligo Way
Coolaney
€10,000
Sligo
Tormore recreational Trail/Sruth in Aghaidh
Glencar
€7,200
Sligo
Duneill Walking Trail
Dromore West
€8,750
Sligo
Carrowkeel Walking Trail
Castlebaldwin
€8,800
Sligo
Ballintrillick Loop Trail
Ballintrillick
€5,000
Sligo
Drumcliff Giants Grave River Trail
Drumcliffe
€9,240
Sligo
Mullaghmore Head Loop
Mullaghmore
€8,000
Sligo
Benbulben Forest Trail
Cashelgarron
€10,000
Sligo
Killaspugbrone Walking Trail
Killaspugbrone
€8,000
Sligo
Queen Maeve Trail
Strandhill
€10,000
Sligo
Rathscanlon Recreational Trail
Tubbercurry
€10,000
Sligo
Rosses Point Coastal Trail
Rosses Point
€10,000
Sligo
Raghly Head Coastal Loop Trail
Lissadell
€10,000
Sligo
Sligo Way
Collooney
€10,000
Tipperary
Cosán Felim – Inch Loop
Monroe
€10,000
Tipperary
Tipperary Heritage Way
Vee to Cashel
€4,000
Tipperary
East Munster Way
Clonmel
€7,600
Tipperary
East Munster Way
Ck on Suir to Clogheen
€4,000
Tipperary
Tipperary Heritage Way
Cahir
€7,600
Waterford
Walk Waterford- From Sea to Mountain, 20 walks
Waterford County
€10,000
Waterford
Rathgormack Walks
Rathgormack
€6,000
Waterford
Nire Valley Walks
Comeragh Mountains
€8,000
Waterford
Kilbarry Nature Park
Waterford City
€8,000
Waterford
Walk Waterford- From Sea to Mountain, 20 walks
Waterford County
€2,000
Waterford
The Ladies Walk -Portlaw -Curraghmore Estate
Portlaw
€9,000
Waterford
Anne Valley Walk
Dunhill
€8,000
Waterford
Euro Velo Route Signage
Waterford County
€10,000
Waterford
Annestown Cliff Coastal Walk
Annestown
€9,600
Westmeath
Portlick Trails
Glassan
€10,000
Westmeath
Big Meadow Trail
Athlone
€10,000
Westmeath
Pipers Court to Royal Canal Access
Mullingar
€10,000
Westmeath
Carpark at Shandonagh for access to Royal Canal Greenway
Mullingar
€10,000
Westmeath
Riverstown carparking
Killucan
€10,000
Westmeath
Public lights on Pipers Boreen access to Royal Canal G/way
Mullingar
€10,000
Westmeath
Coralstown Royal Canal entrance at Mary Lynch’s
Coralstown
€10,000
Westmeath
Carpark at Gartlandstown Lough Derravaragh
Mullingar
€10,000
Westmeath
Carpark at Fishfarm/Canal Supply
Mullingar
€9,310
Westmeath
Baltrasna Carparking
Baltrasna
€10,000
Westmeath
Thomastown Harbour
Killucan
€10,000
Westmeath
Old CIE Road Trail
Moate
€10,000
Westmeath
Golden Mile Trail
Athlone
€10,000
Westmeath
Coolnahay Carparking
Coolnahay
€10,000
Westmeath
Dublin Galway Greenway
Athlone
€10,000
Wexford
Tintern Buggy Trail
Tintern
€8,450
Wicklow
The Wicklow Way
Wicklow
€7,200
Wicklow
Rathdrum Paupers Burial Ground
Rathdrum
€8,000
Wicklow
Kilcoole to Kilquade Mass Path
Kilcoole
€10,000
Total Measure 1:
€1,781,611

