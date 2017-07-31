€11m Funding For Recreation Projects

31 Jul 2017 | 03.33 pm

Outdoor recreation is to get an €11m boost, with funding now allocated for projects coming under the government’s Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme for this year.

The grants awarded will go to a mix of smaller local measures, with grants of up to €10,000 each (Measure 1), and larger projects will have a significant national or regional impact (Measure 3), receiving grants of €100,000 to €1m.

According to minister Michael Ring (pictured), cycling, mountain biking, walking and other activities will benefit, with several rural cycleways and mountain bike trails receiving funding, along with canal-side walks and regional sports centres.

The Measure 1 funding is for the maintenance and promotion of existing projects, and further funding is expected under Measure 2 within months. This will go to the repair or upgrade and development of new small to medium projects, with a maximum grant of €100,000.

Statistics from Fáilte Ireland show that in 2014 close to 1.2 million visitors to Ireland took part in hiking or cross-country walking, spending about €915m in the Irish economy during their stay, while 286,000 visitors took part in cycling activities with a related spend of some €268m. The two sectors generated revenue for the economy of €1.2 billion.

Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme 2017 Measure 3: National/Regional Large Scale Strategic Projects

Applicant Partners Project Funding Approved Offaly County Council Laois CoCo and Coillte Slieve Bloom Mountain Bike Trail €1,000,000 Sligo County Council Multiple, including Coillte, Failte Ireland, NW Regional Assembly multiple local partners. Coolaney National Mountain Biking Centre €840,285 Leitrim County Council Waterways Ireland Shannon & Shannon Erne Blueway €1,000,000 Cavan County Council Waterways Ireland Ballyconnell to Bellaheady walking and cycling trail €597,310 Mayo County Council Failte Ireland West, Murrisk Community Development Company & Lecanvey Community Council Clew Bay Trail €984,000 Coillte — Coillte Trail and Outdoor Recreation Programme 2017 €1,000,000 Heritage Council Multiple Partners Beara Brefnie Way €986,692 Westmeath County Council Athlone Regional Sports Centre Athlone Recreational Park €784,324 South Dublin County Council National Transport Authority & Department of Transport Tourism and Sport Dodder Greenway / Dublin Mountains Way €750,000 Cork County Council — Cork Harbour Greenway extension €1,000,000 Wexford County Council Multiple Partners The Great New Ross Riverside Walk €342,800 Longford County Council Waterways Ireland & Ballymahon Royal Canal Amenity Group Royal Canal Way Marked Way €350,000 Total Measure 3: €9,635,411

Measure 1 Small Scale Maintenance/Promotional Material Approved Projects