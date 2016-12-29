€1.4m Profit For Award Winner Sofrimar

29 Dec 2016 | 03.37 pm

Wexford seafood processor Sofrimar booked a net profit of €1.4m in 2015 as turnover advanced by 27% to €30 million, according to filed accounts.

Sofrimar was established in 1979 to harness the shellfish and whitefish landed at Kilmore Quay with a view to supplying key European markets, particularly France. The name is an acronym for Societe France Irlande de Maree.

Led by managing director Leslie Bates and finance director Lorcan Barden, Sofrimar was named Enterprise of the Year at the recent inaugural BIM National Seafood Awards. In 2013, Bates and Barden were finalists in the International category of Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

The 2015 accounts are the final accounts which will be available for public viewing as Sofrimar Ltd has re-registered as an unlimited company.

The 2015 surplus was a marked improvement on the €218,000 net profit booked in 2014. Net worth at year-end was €9.9m compared with €8.6m in 2014 as bank debt was reduced by €2.9m to €380,000. Cash generated from operations amounted to €5.2m

The employee headcount averaged 134 people in 2015, up from 123, with average staff pay coming in at €26,000. The two directors shared remuneration of €320,000 paid through parent company Falconmount Holdings Ltd. Ownership of the enterprise is shared between Barden (50%), Leslie Bates (25%) and Mary Bates (25%).

