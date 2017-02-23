E-Commerce Wiping Out UK High Streets

23 Feb 2017 | 02.37 pm

Amazon in Britain has announced it will create 5,000 jobs this year, but a report from e-commerce delivery service ParcelHero says that the inexorable onward march of online shopping will cost 30,000 retail jobs in high street shops in the same period.

ParcelHero’s head of consumer research, David Jinks, said the growth of e-commerce, and particularly the impact of Amazon, is having a disastrous impact on the traditional British High Street. “Our analysis, in our new report 2030: The Death of the High Street, and supported by figures from The Centre for Retail Studies, reveals 30,000 shop jobs will be lost this year. That’s largely due to the impact on e-commerce and home deliveries,” said Jinks.

“These job losses come on top of the 26,000 lost in retail last year. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The home shopping revolution, spearheaded by Amazon, will result in the closure of half of all existing stores by 2030 as e-commerce reaches 40% of the overall retail market. Unless brick and mortar stores learn to embrace new technology and develop a multi-platform approach to retail, the overall job losses will be enormous.

“Amazon’s 5,000 new jobs, primarily based at its fulfilment centres, are really a drop in the ocean against the huge amount of shop jobs the UK is losing to internet sales. And that’s before the impact of planned changes in UK business rates, which will see some stores facing considerable extra costs.”

• Download ‘2030: The Death of the High Street’

The ParcelHero report predicts a drab future for town centres “By 2030, in just 13 years’ time, the impact of e-commerce and home deliveries will mean the town centre as we know it today, with all its familiar names, will be a memory.”

Between 2020 and 2030 half of the UK’s existing shop premises will have disappeared, ParcelHero predicts. In 1950 there were 600,000 stores in the UK, in 2012 there were 290,000 and just 220,000 will survive by 2020.

“The decade from 2020 to 2030 will see a further 100,000 stores close if this trend continues, leaving just 120,000 shops on our high street,” says Jinks.

“Many large supermarkets and the majority of high street department stores, building societies, book shops, fashion stores, newsagents, post offices and toy shops will be a thing of the past. Nail bars, charity shops, luxury flats and pop-up 3D printing stores will occupy some of these empty buildings. Department stores have crumbled under the attack of e-commerce; Alders and BHS will not be the only failures. Of the surviving 200 large businesses, 48 are already in danger and 53 made a loss last year.”

In the UK, one local newsagent closes every day. Entire chains such as John Menzies and Forbuoys have disappeared. Retail analysts claim that even WH Smith ‘cannot be saved by colouring books alone’.

Firing Line

According to Jinks: “Tobacconists sales are falling by 4.4% a year, just 1,695 survive, and e-cigarettes alone won’t put out the fire. Less than 800 traditional tobacconists will survive in 2030. Post Offices will be consigned to history. Plans are underway to franchise around 60 Crown Post Offices, move another 16 into stores such as WH Smith, and close four entirely.”

Banks and bookshops are also in the firing line, with around 9,000 UK bank and building society branches closed since 1989 and the closure rate increasing as online banking marches on. Borders, Booksetc, Dillons and Ottaker’s have all closed, and book stores face a trend of 2.3% sales decline a year.

Are there any optimistic signs? Some existing stores are pushing ahead with online sales — 25% of John Lewis’ sales are now through the internet while Tesco’s revenue is £2.9bn online, second only to Amazon in the UK.

But that does nothing to compensate for empty premises and ghost shopping areas. The ParcelHero report believes Britain will see a return to a Victorian model. “Shopping will become a more social experience again, with local food deliveries increasing, based this time on Uber-style crowd source apps, rather than the once infamous butcher’s boys of Victorian times.”

And there are plans to bring homes back to UK high streets. Legislation is planned to allow easier change of use to residential, and architect Sir Richard Rogers argues that if London’s 600 high streets take 500 homes each, it would deliver seven years’ supply of housing. It would also mean that town centres would cease to become deserted after 6pm.