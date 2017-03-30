Dyson Awards Looking For Irish Innovators

30 Mar 2017 | 09.12 am

The James Dyson Award 2017 has cranked into action and is open for entries from today. The annual design award, run by the James Dyson Foundation, has a total prize fund in excess of €100,000 and operates in 23 countries.

The contest is open to university level students (and recent graduates) studying product design, industrial design and engineering. A range of cash prizes are on offer at national and international levels, and the closing date for entries is 20 July 2017.

Ireland has performed strongly in the competition since it launched in 2004. Ireland’s first national winner was Patrick Moloney from Carlow IT, who invented a lightweight cast for broken limbs. He went on to work as a senior engineer at Dyson.

The 2009 national winner, Noel Joyce (pictured), also from Carlow IT (inventor of the hydraulic wheelchair braking system) recently made his first €1m through sales of a touchpad pen invention called Maglus.

Martin Ryan, winner of the 2005 national award, invented the lightweight Bua Saddle for endurance riding and launched it to market in July 2015. He is also a senior lecturer on the product design course in NUI Maynooth.

Last year’s international winner was EcoHelmet, a foldable bike helmet that uses a unique honeycomb paper configuration to protect the head from impact. It also folds flat when not in use and is made from 100% recyclable materials.

Last year’s Irish national winner was Hydro-FLOcean, a safety device created by a group of students from Cork Institute of Technology. The device is composed of two segments that separate when under water, worn in between the connection of lanyard and safety harness.

It is designed to free the user from a sinking attachment and was created following the drownings of two labourers in Limerick in 2015.