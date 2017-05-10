Dundalk Campus Gets Free 1GB Internet

10 May 2017 | 02.23 pm

Dundalk has been named as the site of the first higher education incubation centre to receive two years of free 1GB fibre broadband from SIRO and Vodafone, as part of the companies’ Gigabit Hub initiative.

The fibre-fast broadband connection will be supplied free to the Regional Development Centre at Dundalk Institute of Technology, which acts as the commercial interface between the Institute and the wider business community. The centre has supported more than 1,200 entrepreneurs, incubated 170 knowledge-based startups, and conducted 280 applied research projects since then.

DkIT president Ann Campbell said: “We are extremely excited to be the first higher education institute in Ireland to launch SIRO’s gigabit hub initiative. Strong connectivity is crucially important to companies of all sizes in the North-East, as they continue to compete in today’s global economy.

“Access to SIRO’s 100% fibre broadband network will deliver broadband speeds up to 10 times faster than existing speeds for our incubation companies which will dramatically improve their digital effectiveness and enhance the institute’s ability to attract innovative startups to the North-East region.”

Housing minister Damien English added: “This initiative underlines the key role that the Centre plays in empowering the local economy through the early-stage development of quality high tech companies in the region and attracting overseas businesses like Brandt to the area.”

Brandt Technologies has been connected to SIRO’s network for the past eight months with a gigabit broadband connection. Brandt provides translation, localisation testing, software engineering and consultancy services for the localisation market.

Over the coming weeks, business hubs in four other towns — Letterkenny, Dundalk, Cavan and Carlow — will be awarded free gigabit connectivity as part of the first phase of Vodafone and SIRO’s gigabit hub initiative.

Photo (l-r): Trevor Lucy, Ann Campbell, Damien English and Debbie Ward. (Pix: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography)