Dublin Tops In Europe For Airport Growth

17 Feb 2017 | 11.18 am

With passenger numbers up 11.5%, Dublin Airport was the fastest growing large airport in Europe in 2016, according to ACI Europe, the trade association for European airports.

The airport handled almost 28 million passengers in 2016, an increases of 2.8 million on 2015. In the growth ranking of ariports that handle more than 25 million passengers per annum, second to Dublin in the was Barcelona’s El-Prat Airport (+11.2%), followed by Amsterdam Schiphol (+9.2%), Copenhagen (+9.1%) and Madrid Barajas (+7.7%).

DAA managing director Vincent Harrison said: “Passenger traffic across the European airport network increased by 5.1% last year, while Dublin Airport increased its traffic by more than twice that. Passenger performance in 2016 was also assisted by Dublin’s growth as a gateway between Europe and North America. Transatlantic traffic increased by 16% to a record 2.9 million passengers, while transfer passenger numbers were up 23% to 1.2 million.”

There were 19 new routes out of Dubin in 2016, and additional capacity was added on 31 existing services. New routes in 2017 include Doha with Qatar Airlines, a summer service to Boston with Delta Air Lines and a summer service to Miami with Aer Lingus.

