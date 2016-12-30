Which Dublin Software Company Has Chinese Owners?

30 Dec 2016 | 12.01 pm

OpenJaw Technologies, the travel software venture acquired by Canadian company GuestLogix Inc in December 2014, booked a net profit of €2.4m in 2015 as turnover advanced by 21% to €18.4m.

The OpenJaw acquisition was a deal too far for GuestLogix, which in February 2016 sought court protection from its creditors in Ontario to buy time for a restructuring.

GuestLogix paid $41.2m for OpenJaw and 17 months after that deal, in May 2016, the Canadian owners sold OpenJaw for $39.4m to TravelSky Technology, the world’s third largest Global Distribution System and a leading provider of information technology solutions for China’s air travel and tourism industries

Headquartered in Beijing, TravelSky Technology’s services include electronic travel distribution, airport passenger processing, reservation system maintenance, e-ticketing, and information management for airlines. Annual revenue is in the region of $840m.

OpenJaw provides bookings and travel packaging software that is integrated into an online retail platform called the t-Retail Platform. Customers span airlines, hotels, loyalty programs and OTAs, and include Cathay Pacific, British Airways, S7 Airlines, Hainan Airlines, and others.

In September 2016, GuestLogix emerged from creditor protection as the business was bought by a Canadian investor group comprising Stornoway Portfolio Management, Bridgecorp Canada, Logan Peak Capital and Klass Capital Corporation. Its new CEO is Mike Abramsky.

OpenJaw was established 2002, with the founders Sean MacRoibeaird, John McQuillan and John Lambe each owning 30% of the company. Kieron Branagan, CEO at the time of the GuetLogix transaction, had a 9% stake in the company. He ceased to be a director of the company in September 2015.

GuestLogix paid €26.8m in cash upfront to the vendors, along with 9.8 million GuestLogix shares which were worth around €6.7m at the time of the deal. A two-year earnout provision provided for a further possible payment of €800,000 in shares or cash.

Through 2015, OpenJaw Technologies employed 114 programmers out of a total staff complement of 129. Average pay across the firm was €65,000.