Dublin Port Shows Artistic Commitment

14 Mar 2017 | 02.33 pm

Dublin Port Company has announced the artists commissioned to create a series of site-specific public artworks. New works by Sheelagh Broderick, Silvia Loeffler and AEMI & Cliona Harmey will be unveiled at sites and on structures within Dublin Port over the coming months.

Port Perspectives, Dublin Port’s arts commissioning series for 2017, aims at strengthening the bond between Dublin Port and the city, the company said. An open call for proposals from Irish and international based artists attracted over 100 submissions from which the three projects were selected.

Sheelagh Broderick’s ‘Great Wall Walks’ looks to create a link between Dublin Port workers and Dublin Port walkers. International seafarers arriving at Dublin Port will be invited to collaborate with Broderick on creating a series of audio guides to their home towns and cities. The audio will be available to download and highlighted to walkers on the Great South Wall.

Silvia Loeffler’s ‘Transit Gateway: A Deep Mapping of Dublin Port’ will document the transitional changes in the shape of Dublin Port, from its medieval shoreline to modern day configuration. The artist will work for the next nine months on artistic cartography to show the changing connections of the city and how the port has acted as a gateway. Her work will go on display in the Terminal 1 building at Dublin Port.

In September, AEMI & Cliona Harmey’s ‘port | river| city’ project will be unveiled. Their collaborative project comprises a series of cinematic screenings as well as site-specific installations across a number of strategically chosen locations in the city. With the use of a mobile field cinema, audiences can expect screenings from early September for a three-week period.

Dublin Port chief executive Eamonn O’Reilly said: “We were overwhelmed by the response and calibre of projects submitted following our open call last September.”

Photo (l-r): Eamonn O’Reilly, Alice Butler, Cliona Harmey, Daniel Fitzpatrick, Silvia Loeffler and Sheelagh Broderick. (Pic: Conor McCabe Photography)