Dublin Port Expecting 130 Cruise Ships In 2017

10 May 2017 | 04.21 pm

Dublin Port’s cruise season has begun with the arrival of the 317-metre long Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship, carrying more than 4,000 passengers and crew on her maiden visit to Ireland. Dublin Port says 130 cruise ship calls are confirmed for this year.

Passengers were greeted by a Celtic-themed spectacle of music and dance before disembarking for a day of shopping, sightseeing and exploring the capital. Among the passengers are the president and chief executive of Celebrity Cruises, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, and a delegation of 400 cruise industry leaders.

The Celebrity Eclipse’s next port of call after two days at sea will be Akureyri, Iceland, as part of a 12-day itinerary. The ship has 13 restaurants and cafes and one of the largest wine collections at sea, plus a spa and solarium, the ‘Lawn Club’ with half an acre of real grass lawn on the top deck, glass-blowing demonstrations, swimming pools, casino, theatre, boutique shopping, basketball court, art gallery, library, internet café, portrait studio and suite class accommodation with butler service.

The 17-deck luxury liner will return to Dublin in 2018 when she will become the first ship of a major cruise line to call Dublin Port a ‘home port’. The ship will be based in Dublin for a mini-season of holidays to Northern Europe, with more than 14,000 people expected to begin their holiday from Dublin aboard.

Dublin Port’s head of corporate services Pat Ward said: “We are looking forward to becoming a home port to a major cruise line next year, and to growing this valuable business for the city. An estimated 90% of turnaround passengers will fly into Dublin to pick up their cruise, creating demand for extra bed nights in the city and discretionary spend for the city’s retail outlets and visitor attractions.

“And unlike port of call, home-porting passengers typically spend three to four days either side of their departure or arrival date exploring the home port city and surrounding counties. With more free time to explore, home porting has strong potential to benefit both the city and regional economies.”

Large cruise ships like the Celebrity Eclipse have to reverse up the Liffey to dock, as there is not enough room to turn such a long vessel in the port until the Alexandra Basin Redevelopment Project is complete.

Pix: Conor McCabe