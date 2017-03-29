Dublin Lagging In ‘Liveability Metrics’

29 Mar 2017 | 05.18 pm

The financial sector in Ireland may not benefit as much as expected from Britain’s Brexit decision, according to a report which says the value of Dublin’s “natural ties with the UK” could be outweighed by “concerns about regulatory capacity and about the availability of local resources outside of a fund context”.

This study, published by corporate apartment provider TheSqua.re, includes viewpoints from industry experts, plus newly released liveability scores from the Economist Intelligence Unit.

It reveals that Dublin, Frankfurt, Luxembourg and Paris are mostly likely to benefit from Brexit, should key trading negotiations go against the UK. Previous estimates have said that the UK will lose around 30,000 finance jobs as a result of Brexit, with around £1.6 trillion worth of business expected to move to cities remaining in the EU.

TheSqua.re chief executive Sid Narang said: “We’ve seen a huge increase in the number of businesses making enquiries for corporate accommodation in Dublin and Paris in recent months. It’s clear that there will be some movement, the scale of which is very much dependent on the Brexit negotiations that lie ahead.”

Barclays has already confirmed that it’s looking at office space for 150 new jobs in Dublin as part of a Brexit contingency plan. Dublin is the only potential hub city where English is spoken as a first language. This is an invaluable benefit to many companies deciding where to relocate, particularly big American banks, and it is thought that Dublin could gain as many as 15,000 overseas staff in the next few years.

The low rate of corporation tax is a further incentive. Narang said that his firm has already been contacted by both property investors and large firms who are assessing the supply and demand for accommodation. “Clearly, real estate opportunities lie ahead and banks are contingency planning ahead of negotiations. Given the already strong real estate ties between to two countries, Dublin more than any other EU city stands out for me as a real contender to benefit post-Brexit.”

But Ireland’s financial regulation regime may work against the city. It is seen not so much as either too weak or too onerous, but insufficiently resourced to support an influx of banking centres or a transformation into a major international hub.

The liveability scores also work against Dublin, pushing Frankfurt to the top of the heap. While London itself scores lowest for liveability, says the report, Dublin does not score well for transport infrastructure, availability of high-class living units near likely worksites (mostly in the central business core), and on other metrics. Its liveability score of 89.5 is just ahead of London’s 87.2 but behind Frankfurt’s 93.5, Luxembourg (92) and Paris (91.1).

Still, it ranks ahead of Paris for anyone who is safety conscious, lacking the fear of terrorism and violent crime that bedevil that city, but behind Frankfurt and Luxembourg. But two other highlights from the report show that incentives for ex-pats elsewhere are superior to what’s on offer here — ex-pats in Luxembourg are tax exempt for their first five years of work, and can expect higher average salaries than financiers in other EU cities, while in Paris ex-pats receive tax breaks for their first eight years in Paris, the city with the biggest bond market in the EU.