Dublin Hotel Rates Rise By 15%

30 Aug 2017 | 10.20 am

Average room rates in Dublin hotels increased by 14.7% in 2016 and now average €128 per night, according to a new survey published by Crowe Horwath. The Dublin room rate has surpassed the 2006 peak price of €120.

Crowe Horwath’s latest annual Ireland Hotel Survey recorded continued improvement in turnover levels of the Irish hotel sector. Among the key growth drivers identified by respondents were the continued increase in international visitors, particularly high-spending Americans, and the retention of the 9% VAT rate.

Other growth drivers identified by hoteliers included an increase in corporate business and conferences, as well as benefits from premises upgrades and refurbishment.

Last year was the sixth consecutive year of turnover growth for the hotel sector, Crowe Horwath pointed out, with Dublin continuing to out-perform other regions.

The nearly 15% rise in room rates in the capital was almost twice the level recorded in western seaboard hotels. Overall, the headline national room occupancy level for 2016 was 74%, up from 71.1% on the previous year.

The average room rate charged across all hotels was €104.11, up from €92.15 in 2015. However, hotels in the Midlands and East region showed the highest year-on-year growth in occupancy levels, up from 65% in 2015 to 68.5% in 2016.

Occupancy levels in Dublin continue to rise, at 82.3% — up from 80.7% in the previous year. Levels outside of Dublin have also seen an increase and are approaching 70% occupancy.

Average room rates outside the capital were €91.40 in midlands and east; €93.25 in south west; and €79.77 along the western seaboard.

Other findings in the Crowe Horwath survey show that the average room rate for luxury hotels has reached a new high of €205.24 (up 13.3%).

Payroll is the highest individual cost category for hotels. However, payroll cost, as a percentage of sales, for Irish hotels is down 3.6 percentage points over the past two years.

Crowe Horwath also found that reservation bookings through third-party websites have increased from 21.3% to 25.9% of all bookings over the last three years. This resulted in higher commissions being paid, which forms an increasing cost burden within the rooms department, it adds.

Hoteliers have also seen decreases in business relating to wedding bookings. The decrease is attributed to increased competition within this market from bespoke wedding venues and non-traditional hotel venues.

Commenting on the survey, Aiden Murphy, partner at Crowe Horwath, said that concerns about how the Brexit vote would impact the hotel sector were rife last year. “It was encouraging, therefore, to see tourist numbers from Great Britain increase from 3.5 million in 2015 to 3.9 million last year,” he added.

“However, it is clear that, as the impact of Brexit takes hold, in particular with a weakened sterling against the backdrop of a less competitive offering, that it is having an impact on UK visitor numbers, with growth stagnant in the period July 2016 to June 2017. On a more positive note, there was a strong uptake in North American tourists.”

Murphy continued by stressing that a clear trend through the surveys in recent years is the need for additional hotel room capacity in the capital, which Crowe Horwath estimates at more than 5,000 rooms.

“According to a Fáilte Ireland report published recently, there are 1,958 new rooms being built as of summer 2017, and a further 2,219 which have full planning but remain on the drawing board. Another 1,205 rooms are moving through the planning process.

“Only 36% of the anticipated supply of 5,382 rooms is now coming on board. Until this much-need capacity comes on stream, rates will continue to increase as occupancy levels rise further.”

Murphy concluded by commenting on the outlook for the hotel sector in 2017. “Generally, the sector is more resilient and not as leveraged.

“Greater scrutiny of hotels’ performance is clearly evident, with increased due diligence for hotel purchases and cost-benefit analysis around further investment projects. This demonstrates that lessons from heady boom-time days of the early 2000s have been learnt.”

Photo: Aiden Murphy, partner at Crowe Horwath, and Mairea Doyle-Balfe, director (hotel and tourism leisure) at Crowe Horwath