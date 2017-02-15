Dublin Fintech Firm Inks $1.4m Kenyan Deal

15 Feb 2017 | 09.22 am

Dublin fintech business e-Channel Financial Systems (e-CFS) has inked a $1.4m deal to supply one of Kenya’s largest supermarket chains with its ‘intelligent safes solutions’.

The Irish firm will provide its e-Deposit safes to Tuskys supermarket chain in Kenya and is partnering with Kenya Commercial Bank to do so. According to e-CFS, e-Deposit manages cash, prevents theft and reduces exposure to cash-in-transit robbery. Cashiers lodge their takings in the safe, which are then counted, sorted, and counterfeit checked automatically.

The e-Deposit system also links to the cash-in-transit (CIT) partner, allowing it monitor cash levels in real time and utilising an on-demand cash pick-up model that eliminates scheduled cash movements.

John Nugent, MD of e-CFS, said: “We have just concluded another sale of the solution to a local bank in Kenya and are now putting the e-Deposit safe solution on the market in Ireland and the UK, where we are already seeing interest from large multiples and CIT providers.”

Incorporate in 2000, e-Channel Financial Systems Ltd is owned by John Nugent. He previously worked with online bank First-e and banking software company Temenos.

The most recent account filings for e-Channel Financial Systems Ltd are for 2015, when the company booked a loss of €27,000. It had total liabilities at year-end of €135,000 and a net deficit of €31,000.

Nugent is also joint owner of e-Channel Financial Systems (U.K.) Ltd. In the 12 months to August 2015, the UK business booked a profit of £38,000, bringing accumulated losses back to £16,000. It closed out the year with a net deficit of £15,000.

With offices in Dublin and the UK, e-Channel Financial Systems says that it provides financial software solutions to more than 100 clients in Europe and Africa.

Photo: John Nugent (left), e-CFS, and Dr Sam Nyaoki, Kenya Commercial Bank