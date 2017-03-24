Dublin Chamber Unveils New Blue Brand

24 Mar 2017 | 09.24 am

Dublin Chamber has emerged from a five-month rebranding operation with a new name: Dublin Chamber.

The business group decided to embrace its already ubiquitous moniker officially, dropping the ‘of commerce’ from its logo. It also swapped the gold and grey branding for a Dub-friendly blue.

The new logo includes a blue speech box or open quotation mark, signalling Dublin Chamber’s conception of itself as “the business voice of Dublin”.

The rebrand was overseen by the chamber’s CEO, Mary Rose Burke, who took up the role in October last year. The design work was carried out by Evolve Design.

According to the chamber boss: “The new look perfectly captures what Dublin Chamber is all about – listening to its 1,300 members and speaking out on their behalf to make Dublin a better city for all.

“We will always be Dublin Chamber of Commerce, but the change in the naming convention reflects how our members and the people of Dublin know us: Dublin Chamber.”

As part of the rebrand, Dublin Chamber also adopted the new tagline of ‘Dublin is our business’.

Mary Rose Burke added: “This is a very exciting time to be in business in Dublin. Our goal in Dublin Chamber is to enable companies to do business better and to help them to grow and create jobs in a successful Dublin. Our new brand is reflective of the ambition to further Dublin’s credentials as a smart, liveable and competitive capital city.”

Photo: Dublin Chamber president Brendan Foster and CEO Mary Rose Burke (Pic: Jason Clarke)