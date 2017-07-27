Dublin Chamber Publishes Pre-Budget Submission

27 Jul 2017 | 12.36 pm

Dublin Chamber has published a pre-Budget submission calling on the government to help the country battle Brexit. To help businesses, the chamber wants the Budget’s priority to be on increased capital spending over tax cuts.

Dublin Chamber wants capital spending to be increased to 4% of GDP for a sustained and consistent period, to make up for what it described as “a decade of underinvestment”.

Mary Rose Burke (pictured), Dublin Chamber’s CEO, maintained that the existing capital spending plan leaves much of the investment until future years. “However, even these levels of capital spending are insufficient to meet Ireland’s future needs. Unless they are increased, there is a high risk of leaving Ireland increasingly uncompetitive as a country in which to live, work and invest in a business,” she said.

The chamber is claiming that Dublin currently receives, on a per capita basis, the least capital investment in public infrastructure of any Irish region. “More housing is urgently needed in the Dublin region,” Burke continued.

“Meeting both current and future housing needs will require a significant increase in house-building activity over a consistent period. We must ensure that houses are built in the right places, where people want to live, and that those locations are linked to both the existing and planned transport and utility network. Therefore, housing and infrastructure planning – including transport and utilities – must go hand in hand.”

More targeted investment in urban areas that offer the greatest return to Ireland overall should also be a guiding principle of the Budget, according to Dublin Chamber.

“Transport funding, in particular, is more cost-efficient in high-density zones where greater use will be made of completed projects,” said Burke. She also urged the government to avail of the opportunities offered by the European Investment Bank to finance projects, including off-balance sheet financing and the use of private finance.

Tax Relief

Another proposal in Dublin Chamber’s pre-Budget submission is tax relief for share options to allow SMEs to attract and retain key staff. The chamber is arguing that the current system is not tax efficient and puts startups and SMEs at a significant disadvantage to larger, older businesses.

The cap on Entrepreneurs Relief from capital gains tax should also be increased from €1m to €10m, Dublin Chamber suggests. It also wants a lower rate of CGT of 20% to apply to all investment in unquoted trading companies where shares have been held for in excess of three years.