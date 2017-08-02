Dublin Bus Celebrates Three Decades

02 Aug 2017 | 11.11 am

Dublin Bus is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the launch of a new campaign called ‘Dublin Legends: Celebrating 30 Years of Dublin Bus Stories’, featuring favourite memories and stories from some of the company’s longest-serving employees.

Many of those bus worker stories are told to camera, and lots of them can be viewed online at Dublin Bus’s YouTube channel. Some of them have become legend, including that of the trailblazing bus driver popularly known as Big Tom, the unofficial ‘Mayor of Ballyfermot’, who earned the respect of the community by organising day trips for the youth of the inner city, bringing them on the bus to parts of the city they’d never seen.

Another legend was Ethel from Bray — not an employee — who lived beside the Route 45a terminus and was known for bringing the drivers cups of tea and a biscuit. She was also known for her strange choice of pet, a seagull named Maureen.

The big freeze during the winter of 2010 could have seen many people stranded, but 95% of Dublin Bus services remained running, allowing many Dubliners to get around, including the older people of Sean McDermott Street who were able to get to their annual dinner dance and home again safely.

• Dublin Bus and the Community Spirit Awards

Then there was the time someone’s pet bunny magically appeared on Route 16 one day in 1989. No one knows where it came from, but the good people of Dublin Bus Lost Property managed to find him a new home.

The company, which was set up as a separate entity in 1987, is now Ireland’s largest public transport provider and this year will carry over 130 million passengers.

61% of all shopping trips into Dublin city centre are taken on a bus, and its customers account for 39% of all retail spend in Dublin city.

The fleet of 987 buses is housed in seven depots and travel on 113 routes, including 19 high-frequency cross-city routes.

In 2000 Dublin Bus committed to purchasing only low-floor wheelchair accessible buses and by 2012 the fleet became 100% accessible.

The company appointed its first Equality Officer in 2001, aiming for full equality, diversity and inclusiveness.

In 2003 the Community Spirit Awards were launched and to date grants have been given to over 1,800 local voluntary and community groups to help nurture and develop community spirit around the Greater Dublin Area.

In 2011 the Dublin Bus app was launched so that customers could have Real Time Passenger Information at their fingertips. It has been downloaded 1.5 million times.

In 2014 paternity leave was extended to all employees, whether in a heterosexual or same sex relationship.

Photo: Dublin Bus employees David Byrne (joined 1973) and Des O’Toole (1975). (Pic: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)