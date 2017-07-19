Dublin And Cork Dominate IDA Jobs

19 Jul 2017 | 04.02 pm

Dublin and Cork come top of the list of counties for numbers of workers employed in IDA-supported companies, with 82,622 people in such firms in 2016 in Dublin and 33,976 in Cork.

The figures are compiled on an annual basis as part as the National Employment Survey and figures for 2017 will be compiled later this year. The agency has targeted a minimum increase in investment of 30% to 40% in each region outside Dublin by the conclusion of its current strategy in 2019.

According to jobs minister Frances Fitzgerald: “The IDA always encourages clients to locate in areas that are most in need of investment. I am determined that this approach will continue so that the benefits of FDI are increasingly felt all across Ireland. We have to remember, however, that the ultimate decision as to where to invest is always taken by the company itself.”

Total number of IDA Jobs by County in 2016