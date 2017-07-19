Dublin And Cork Dominate IDA Jobs

Six out of ten IDA-funded jobs in two counties

Dublin and Cork come top of the list of counties for numbers of workers employed in IDA-supported companies, with 82,622 people in such firms in 2016 in Dublin and 33,976 in Cork.

The figures are compiled on an annual basis as part as the National Employment Survey and figures for 2017 will be compiled later this year. The agency has targeted a minimum increase in investment of 30% to 40% in each region outside Dublin by the conclusion of its current strategy in 2019. 

According to jobs minister Frances Fitzgerald: “The IDA always encourages clients to locate in areas that are most in need of investment. I am determined that this approach will continue so that the benefits of FDI are increasingly felt all across Ireland. We have to remember, however, that the ultimate decision as to where to invest is always taken by the company itself.”

Total number of IDA Jobs by County in 2016

County Total IDA-supported jobs
Dublin 82,622
Kildare 10,139
Meath 1,496
Wicklow 2,043
Laois 115
Longford 665
Offaly 929
Westmeath 2,571
Clare 6,662
Limerick 10,153
Cavan 1,203
Louth 3,574
Monaghan 137
Donegal 3,039
Leitrim 413
Sligo 2,290
Carlow 802
Kilkenny 762
Tipperary South 3,040
Tipperary North 328
Waterford 6,135
Wexford 2,630
Cork 33,976
Kerry 2,083
Galway 16,851
Mayo 4,234
Roscommon 985
Country Total 199,877

