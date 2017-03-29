Dublin Airport To Publicise Abbey Plays

29 Mar 2017 | 02.20 pm

Dublin Airport has entered into a three-year partnership with the Abbey Theatre to promote the theatre’s plays from using the airport’s digital display screens. In return, Dublin Airport will be named on all promotion and advertising associated with the Abbey Theatre in play programmes

The airport said the partnership between the two organisations falls under a new campaign entitled ‘Where Stories Go Beyond’, which plays on the concept of the airport as the place where the passenger’s story begins and the Abbey Theatre as the national stage for sharing stories about Irish culture and history.

The first play to be advertised at the airport is Dublin by Lamplight by Michael West, with a poster image of actor Louis Lovett.

Other features of the partnership will include surprise pop-up performances by the Abbey Theatre at Dublin Airport. Abbey Theatre director Graham McLaren said: “It is our hope that this will attract more visitors to the Abbey Theatre, where currently, 15% of our audience is made up of tourists.”

Last year, passenger numbers at Dublin Airport increased by 11% to 27.9 million.

Photo: Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison (centre) with Abbey actors Caitríona Ennis and Colin Campbell. (Pic: Mark Stedman)