Drogheda’s Mill Gets 1GB Broadband

16 Feb 2017 | 11.46 am

Drogheda has become the latest town to benefit from 1 Gigabit broadband connectivity, with the extension of SIRO’s fibre optic network to The Mill innovation hub.

The Mill is the second regional hub to be linked to the 100% fibre-optic network, after the Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen was connected in July 2016. It’s Drogheda’s first purpose-built innovation hub, a public-private partnership which aims to accelerate the creation of new enterprises in the South Louth, East Meath and Drogheda areas.

The Mill’s development manager Breanndán Casey commented: “The Mill is home to a wide range of businesses, from startups to FDI companies, all of which believe that gigabit connectivity is vital to their organisation. Being connected to SIRO’s fibre-optic network is a game changer for us, as it is a vital factor in the decision-making process for any company looking to establish itself in Drogheda.”

SIRO CEO Sean Atkinson added: “The official opening of The Mill’s Enterprise Hub is a tremendous boost for Drogheda, as it is already quickly establishing itself as a vibrant startup centre for the area. We are delighted to help play a role in its success by giving companies in residence at the Mill access to the most powerful broadband available in Ireland.”

Atkinson said that SIRO says it is on schedule to connect over 500,000 homes and businesses in 50 regional towns by 2018. At present, the network is being developed in 17 towns — Dundalk, Cavan, Carrigaline, Sligo, Letterkenny, Tralee, Wexford, Drogheda, Westport, Portlaoise, Castlebar, Mullingar, Newbridge, Ennis, Ratheniska, Carlow and Skibbereen.

The Mill Expands

Phase 2 of the The Mill was officially opened today by minister Pat Breen. Home to over 20 businesses, The Mill provides a base for 70 full-time employees, from sole traders to small FDIs establishing EU bases.

Co-Chair Alan Costello commented: “This opening is a vindication of an idea that circulated for a number of years, and would not have been possible without the support of funders such as CRH, State Street, Coca-Cola International Services, Enterprise Ireland, Louth County Council, REDZ funding, and a plethora of other supporters.

“Drogheda and its environs has always had a great community spirit and this is evident with the financial support we received from SMEs and locally-based multinationals.”

Private sector funding has proven to be vital to the project with over €350,000 coming from private donations and local companies.

Photo: Minister Breen touring the new facilities with Alan Costello