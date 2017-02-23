Driving On The Left Spooks Many Tourists

23 Feb 2017 | 08.52 am

One third of tourists visited Ireland for the first time in 2016 though over half have holidayed in Ireland more than once, according to a Europcar survey of 6,100 visitors to Ireland who rented vehicles from the company last year.

Two thirds of the Europcar customers booked a hotel for their stay in Ireland. 43% decided on a four star hotel, 31% went with three star and 9% chose five star. Seven out of ten felt their hotels were good value for money and 83% rated hotel staff as very friendly and helpful. However only 68% considered their hotel WiFi to be good or very good.

Of the self-drive tourists catered for by Europcar, 26% opted for self-catering accommodation and 20% embraced accommodation sharing via Airbnb or Couchsurfing.

The top three Irish cultural activities enjoyed by the tourists were visiting an area of natural beauty, visiting a historical site and listening to traditional Irish music.

According to the research, two-thirds of the visitors sampled the delights of the Wild Atlantic Way. The research revealed that while 84% of tourists rate the quality of Irish roads as good or very good, driving in Ireland isn’t without its challenges. 29% consider driving on the opposite side of the road to be the most difficult aspect of driving in this country, 10% find adjustment to speed limits problematic and one-in-five encounter unfamiliar road signs while driving.

Colm Brady, Business Development Director of Europcar Ireland, commented: “With so many tourists hiring cars to explore the country and 65% driving some part of the Wild Atlantic Way it is reassuring to know that eight out of ten tourist drivers feel safe when driving on Irish roads.”