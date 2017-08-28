Discounted Prices Driving Retail Growth

28 Aug 2017 | 11.40 am

A report from Savills says that bars are bucking the overall trend in retail, which has seen strong volume sales growth overall combined with much smaller rises in prices.

Savills director of research John McCartney said that while sales volumes are up by one-third since January 2013, deflation has been a consistent theme across Irish retail for nearly five years. “In fact, in eight out of ten sectors where prices are falling, the extent of discounting has deepened over the last 24 months,” he added.

McCartney said that retailers have been “compelled” to pass on savings from declining input costs due to such factors as weakened sterling, illustrating how competitive the retail market in Ireland is.

Licensed premises — mostly bars — are the only sector showing rising average prices, with prices falling in every other retail sector. At the same time, overall sales growth appeared to slow to 3% in the first half of the year, but most of this was due to a 43% increase in imports of used cars from the UK due to the favourable exchange rate.

Omni Channel

When this factor is omitted, volume growth accelerated from 3.5% to 7.1% in the six months since January. A good proportion of this comes from so-called ‘omni-channel’ retailing — combining the physical outlets with an online shop — and Savills says the most successful outlets are those who have adopted and managed this approach most effectively, so much so that some purely online retailers are beginning to open physical shops to take advantage of the trend to try out products in a shop and then buy them online.

With regard to lettings, retailers which would normally be expanding are less confident than might be expected. The reason is that many traders that occupy prime retail space in Ireland are international brands which are naturally influenced by conditions in their home markets.

Many are UK companies, or at least have their regional headquarters in Britain. The uncertainties created by Brexit and the slowdown in UK economic growth make it more challenging for these players to argue a business case for entering or expanding in Ireland.

The fact that many retailers are still figuring out their optimum omni-channel approach and are investing in their online platforms creates a further challenge. The food and beverage sector has expanded strongly, though, with lettings up in city and strong suburban locations.

On rents, Savills says that its modelling shows that jobs growth is ultimately the strongest driver of growth in retail rents. With Ireland’s economy now creating nearly 70,000 additional jobs per annum, and with the labour market performing better than at any time in the last decade.

As a result, the report suggests that Ireland should continue to see retail rents rise over the medium term, continuing the annual rate of increase of 5.1% it has recorded. Zone A rates in Dublin, such as in the Grafton Street area, will show higher increases, in line with the 9% increase in the year to end-June.

The full report is available on the Savills website.