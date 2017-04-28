Dingle Hub To Support Budding Entrepreneurs

28 Apr 2017 | 12.33 pm

Dingle has joined the list of towns to host a business innovation hub, with the opening of a ‘creativity and innovation’ centre in the popular Kerry community.

The Dingle Hub is a community enterprise initiative supported by eir, Dingle Business Chamber, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Kerry County Council and Net Feasa. Focusing on three key areas, music/film-making, animation and Internet of Things (IoT), the hub will place a significant emphasis on creativity and the role it can play in supporting and developing businesses.

The Dingle Hub is hooked up with 1Gbps (1,000Mbps) dedicated fibre connection, hosted voice services and WiFi, provided by eir.

Hub spokesperson Jim Garvey said: “Our facility will enable a new generation of people to work and live in Dingle, doing work that was not previously possible. Dingle will continue to be a vibrant place in which to live and, though remote physically, it is now fully connected to the world beyond, so there is no limitation to the type of work that can be carried out — in such a beautiful surrounding that inspires creativity and draws deeply from the local traditions and culture.”

The Dingle Hub will provide a comprehensive support and mentoring mechanism for entrepreneurs, SMEs and startups. It will have two ‘test and trial’ networks, one for WiFi and one for IoT, to enable businesses in the hub test their products and services in real world situations, and to bring customers to view the systems operating in such environments.

While Dingle has a resident population of approximately 1,700 people, it has more than a million visitors each year, so there are opportunities for testing and trialling products and services at scale.

And the sponsors are looking further ahead. Given the emergence of the interconnected world of people and things and the growing importance of data, they plan to develop an educational programme about the issues involved in the transformation that will ensue, and that will be based in Dingle.

Eir Business managing director Bill Archer said: “A key priority for us is to play a hands on role in the revitalisation of rural communities across Ireland. Reliable, scalable and accessible communications infrastructures are vital to realising that objective.

“Dingle now has access to broadband speeds that are on a par with leading European cities. This is extremely positive for local business people, entrepreneurs, startups and visitors to the region. It means they can live, work and visit Dingle and be able to connect on a national and global scale.

“Our ambition is to replicate what we have delivered in Dingle to communities across Ireland, thereby creating and securing significant job opportunities.”

Photo: Aoife Granville (left), musician and UCC lecturer; Richard Moat, CEO eir; and Aisling Barrett, harpist (Pic: Don MacMonagle)