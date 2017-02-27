Ding Rolls Out Riverdance At Mobile World Congress

27 Feb 2017 | 04.48 pm

Tech company Ding has brought Riverdance to Barcelona, where the Mobile World Congress is taking place, with the iconic show being performed on a custom-built stage at the exhibition centre.

Ding’s business is international mobile recharge. It provides an online platform whereby mobile phone credit can be bought and transmitted to any mobile phone, anywhere in the world. Established in 2006, it’s used by migrants and ex-pats to send mobile phone credit to their loved ones back home and is available in 130 countries.

Ding CEO Mark Roden said: “Ding celebrated its tenth anniversary last year and we wanted to commemorate that by bringing something special to Mobile World Congress. Riverdance has become a global phenomenon and, as an Irish company, we wanted to partner with them to deliver a truly unique experience for visitors to our stand.”

Roden, a former employee of Denis O’Brien’s Esat Telecom, was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2014. With Esat, he worked as director of sales and marketing and was appointed CEO of Esat International in December 1996. He is credited as conducting the initial research into the opportunity for Esat Telecom and leading the regulatory and political areas in Esat’s initial years.

He left the company in 1997 but remained a director until its sale in 2000 to BT valued his holding at €4.7m.

Ding’s stand at MWC incorporates a custom built stage to accommodate the Riverdance performances.