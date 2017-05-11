Digital Services Can Build Brexit Bridges

11 May 2017 | 12.48 pm

Historic ties between Ireland and the UK and the resolve of the business community will overcome Brexit challenges, says Virgin Media Ireland CEO Tony Hanway

Brexit remains an ongoing concern for businesses in the Ireland and the UK but the strength of the historic ties between the two countries will survive into the future. That was the key message from Tony Hanway, CEO of Virgin Media Ireland, at the British Irish Chamber of Commerce’s recent annual conference, held in Dublin.

“In terms of Brexit and the relationship between our two countries, and also with the EU, there is historically more to unite us than should ever separate us in the future,” Hanway said. He also confirmed that Virgin Media will continue to support digital infrastructure investment in Ireland, Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

“It’s on the public record that Liberty Global, Virgin Media’s parent company, took a key position on the ‘Remain’ side on the Brexit debate because we felt the United Kingdom was better served in the EU than out,” said Hanway.

“However, now that Brexit is a looming reality, we want to see Ireland and Britain working as closely as possible together, to ensure that the cultural and economic progress we have all worked so hard together to achieve will continue to serve the prosperity and wellbeing of both nations.

Uncharted Territory

“Clearly, we’re entering uncharted territory. It remains to be seen how issues of the single market, the application of tariffs and the movement of people will iron out. There will also be implications for the planned Digital Single Market and how online trade is conducted between EU countries and the UK, which will have serious implications for UK and Ireland.”

Hanway added that while Brexit is a complex issue, he was sure that businesses would continue to innovate and invest to stay competitive, and that new business solutions will be found to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead.

“We firmly believe that the availability of high speed and high capacity broadband is now a defining characteristic of a globally competitive national economy, which is why we’re investing across these islands,” he said.

“We’re now implementing a multi-million investment which will see another 200,000 individual premises added to our network over the next three years, bringing our superfast network reach to well over one million premises.”

Hanway also highlighted Virgin Media’s commitment to its £3bn Project Lightning programme, which will connect an extra four million homes and businesses to super-fast broadband speeds across the Virgin Media network in the UK and in Northern Ireland by 2019. When the current programme is completed, a total of 17 million premises across the UK – two-thirds of all premises — will be connected to Virgin Media.

Innovation Focus

“To deliver new jobs and growth, we need to put a renewed focus on innovation, the encouragement of entrepreneurs, the acceleration of digital startups and the overall digital connectivity of existing businesses,” Hanway suggested. “In particular we need to continue to build companies that have export potential, especially in a post-Brexit Europe.”

Hanway concluded: “We operate in a very competitive environment that has been made more challenging by recent macro politics. Digital services and infrastructure, when deployed correctly, with the right scale and focus, can help foster the interconnection and co-operation that our societies need now more than ever.”

VOOM Returning

Virgin Media Business will be bringing its VOOM business competition back to Ireland soon, after a very successful outing last year. It will shortly be inviting startups, entrepreneurs and SMEs to start gathering ideas to pitch to Richard Branson. More details will be coming on virginmedia.ie/business.

Photo: John McGrane, Director General, British Irish Chamber of Commerce; Brian Hayes, Fine Gael MEP; Eamonn Egan, President British Irish Chamber of Commerce; Eddie Cullen, MD Commercial Banking Division RI, Ulster Bank and Tony Hanway, CEO Virgin Media