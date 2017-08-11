Digital Drives Demand For PwC Advisory

11 Aug 2017 | 04.33 pm

PwC’s assurance, advisory and tax practices in Cork continue to show strong growth and that’s reflected in the recent appointment of three new partners in the firm’s Cork office.

“Combined with the move last year to state-of-the-art premises in One Albert Quay, this demonstrates our commitment to our clients and to the local market,” states tax partner Nicola Quinn (pictured).

“We now have 160 professional staff employed in the Cork office,” Quinn adds. “We are continuing to recruit across all lines of service and we have a number of vacancies for experienced hires in the tax and advisory areas to meet the increased demand for services from our clients.

“Our focus is to continue to help our clients have sustainable business models in a more volatile economic environment.

The changing tax landscape is increasing demands for specialist services from both international and domestic companies. And with digital disruption everywhere, our strongest growth is in advisory, as companies seek to leverage technology in everything they do as well as protect themselves from cyber attacks.”

In Quinn’s view, though there has been a notable pickup in economic momentum in the Cork region, she describes trading conditions for indigenous business as somewhat unstable due to Brexit and other international developments.

“We see very few companies having a fully developed Brexit strategy in place, though some companies are creating a base line set of assumptions and analysing all of the core elements of their P&L, highlighting the areas of greatest risk and developing a set of mitigating actions,” says Quinn.

“Businesses should start planning for all possible scenarios and PwC has developed a Brexit Impact Assessment tool that helps businesses to digitally assess their exposures to Brexit across six key areas.”

Despite Brexit concerns, many indigenous leaders Quinn works with are positive about rolling out investments. “There has been an increase in the number of cranes visible on the skyline, which is always a good indicator of an improving economy,” she adds. “Big capital projects underway or planned contribute to the strong economic vibe that exists in the region.”