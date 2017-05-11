Digicel Rounds Up $1.26bn In Term Loans

11 May 2017 | 09.18 am

Denis O’Brien’s Digicel Group has received commitments of $1,255m for new term loans with maturities of between five and seven years, as well as agreeing a new $100m revolving credit facility with lenders.

• Term Loan A of $300m (5 year facility, Libor +350bp i.e. 4.3%)

• Term Loan B of $955m (7 year facility, Libor +375bp i.e. 4.55%)

• Revolving Credit Facility of $100m (3 year facility, Libor +350bp i.e. 4.3%)

The company said that proceeds from the issuance of the loans, net of expenses, will be used to repay existing Digicel facilities of $916m; to redeem $250m Digicel 7.0% Senior Notes due 2020; and for general corporate purposes including capital expenditures.

Digicel said the Term Loan A and Term Loan B were oversubscribed. Demand from investors in the upsized Term Loan B issue was strong with the book more than two-times over-subscribed and approximately 80 investors participating.

Colm Delves, Digicel Group CEO, commented: “We are very pleased with the level of support we received from a high quality group of lenders and investors in this upsized term loan issue. The transaction is consistent with the group’s strategy of proactively managing our debt maturity profile on improved terms, where practicable. We have successfully replaced 7% debt with lower coupon debt whilst pushing out our next material debt maturity to September 2020.The group remains focused on de-leveraging over the near and medium term.”

Blake Haider of Citi, lead arranger on the transaction, said the financing represents the largest Term Loan B transaction issued in the emerging markets.